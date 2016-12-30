Why these guys are on a mission to make you smile

HAPPY CHAPS: Jade Pilkington and Alex Walker are on a mission to help inspire positivity and laughter in 2017.

TWO Bundy lads have a mission to inspired people to be happy, smile more and share the love in 2017.

That's why they have taken to social media and the internet to spread positivity, in hopes to go global in the new year.

Alex Walker, 19, and Jade Pilkington, 36, are best friends who want to make a difference and believe there's a simple way by sharing song and laughter on the internet.

Jade, a human resources officer, said he was saddened by the negative world news and devastation, and they just decided people needed to smile more.

Alex & Jade Brothers : Alex & Jade Brothers are two friends in Bundy on a happiness mission to help inspire positivity and laughter in 2017 with the goal to change 10,000 peoples' lives.

"The YouTube channel and Facebook page, Alex and Jade Brothers, we set up will have daily positive affirmations," he said.

"We understand that people face challenges in life or simply need a laugh so we are creating these videos to spread cheer and positivity.

"Then there will be jokes, singing, all along with positive food reviews."

Alex who is also a personal trainer and studying nutrition, said it was important not only to make people happy but to try to get them moving to stay healthy.

"We will add fitness and wellness tips all the time," Alex said.

"All in hope next year will be better for everyone."

The pair has seen a lot of support since the launch of their YouTube channel on Boxing Day and said they welcomed suggestions from the community.

"We have had heaps of people including a woman from as far as Texas like us so far," Jade said.

"We really want to spread the love and laughter globally."

The guys hope their funny antics will reach more than 10,000 YouTube views and to change the lives of those who are unhappy.

To check out the Alex and Jade Brothers Facebook page, click here.

To see their YouTube channel, click here.