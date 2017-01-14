34°
News

Why Sizzler will give away its cheese toast next week

Alex Easton
| 14th Jan 2017 11:02 AM
MEET SAM: Everybody... I'd like you to meet Sam. He is enjoying some famous cheese toast. He loves it so much he wanted a snap of himself eating it. Photo Matt Green
MEET SAM: Everybody... I'd like you to meet Sam. He is enjoying some famous cheese toast. He loves it so much he wanted a snap of himself eating it. Photo Matt Green Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you're one of those people that keeps going back to Sizzler restaurants on the strength of their cheese toast, I have two pieces of good news for you.

I also have one piece of bad news, but that only applies if you're in Bundaberg, which some (not me, obviously) might say qualifies as bad news all by itself.

1. The restaurant chain is giving away cheese toast for free to anyone who turns up next Saturday* between 11am and 4pm. No purchase of any kind required. The bad news is if you're in Bundaberg you'll need to buy a meal to get your cheesy toast the regular way. Up to you.

2. Sizzler has let slip the recipe for their cheese toast on their website, so now you can make your own any time you have a loaf of bread, some butter, some pecorino cheese, and a hotplate.

The recipe is actually not much more complicated than that list of ingredients. Here's how Sizzler puts it (random capital letters and ellipses their own):

"To make our famous Cheese Toast we start with a thick slice of fresh white bread... spread it with a delicious mix of Pecorino cheese and margarine. Then we toast it on a flat grill until it's cheesy on one side and soft and chewy on the other, and tadah... you have your own delicious Cheese Toast!"

So, why the big, cheesy largess?

January 21, it turns out, is National Cheese Toast Day. Well, actually, it's just Saturday for most people. But Sizzler has decided here in Australia it is National Cheese Toast Day.

And if that means a free, if somewhat carb-heavy, feed without having to fork out for the salad bar, then that's fine by me.

In the US, incidentally, where they have a National Day for pretty much every bit of tomfoolery you can imagine, National Cheese Toast Day is an actual thing, although it happened a few months ago.

You'll also no doubt be completely unsurprised to learn the US National Cheese Toast Day is also something entirely of Sizzler's own invention, despite its extra layer of legitimacy.

According to the nationaldaycalendar.com website, Sizzler's US headquarters petitioned for a National Cheese Toast Day back in July 2015 and the day was officially chalked down for solemn observation on September 15.

So if you are so genuinely excited by National Cheese Toast Day that you're still reading this, you'll presumably be happy to know you can celebrate it twice a year.

Good times.

* In a burst of cheesy enthusiasm the author initially interpreted Sizzler's National Cheese Toast Day press release as referring to today. He shares your disappointment and anticipation.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cheese toast editors picks offbeat sizzler

Fire breaks out at Dick Smith building

Fire breaks out at Dick Smith building

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to break into the Dick Smith building after a fire broke out causing some damage and filling the air with smoke.

Why Sizzler will give away its cheese toast next week

MEET SAM: Everybody... I'd like you to meet Sam. He is enjoying some famous cheese toast. He loves it so much he wanted a snap of himself eating it. Photo Matt Green

Sizzler handing out free cheese toast, unless you're in Bundaberg

Man keen to go ahead with Bundy's Hamptons

THE HAMPTONS: Ron Bullock wants to put the controversy of his Burnett Heads block behind him and get on will developing a turtle-friendly subdivison.

Block's owner wants to move past controversy

Bundaberg paramedics respond to four heat-related emergencies in 24 hours

HOT WEATHER: Laura-Li, James, Charlotte and Maya Gough cooling down in the surf at Elliott Heads river mouth.

Drink plenty of water and stay in the shade where possible

Local Partners

New Monduran Bridge on track for March completion

THE construction of the new Monduran Bridge is progressing on schedule with the $3 million project expected to be completed in March.

Life changed forever for Bundy toddler after backyard accident

Bundaberg toddler Lexi Briggs before her left hand was significantly damaged in a lawn mower accident.

Four surgeries later and Lexi's little finger and thumb are gone

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

AMBER Heard and Johnny Depp's marriage has been dissolved, five months after they reached a financial settlement.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

TV Insider: Idris Elba fighting fit and loving it

Idris Elba warms up before his first fight at London's Repton Club in a scene from the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Follow actor Idris Elba on the road to professional fighting.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!