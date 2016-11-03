Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

BACK HOME: Ken Spain is nearing the end of repair work to his North Bundaberg house, which was seriously damaged in the 2013 flood. Ken and son Caleb (right) working on the property in 2014.

KEN Spain was working away when almost 1m of water tore through his Wilmot St home in North Bundaberg in January 2013.

What confronted him when he returned a week and a half later will stay with him forever.

But despite losing nearly everything inside his home of 26 years, it never crossed his mind to leave.

"All up we loss six vehicles and a ski boat,” he said.

"I had $30,000 worth of tools in the shed.

"Hand-painted postcards from the 1930s, I had a box of those and they're all gone.

"We lost everything in the house.”

BACK HOME: Ken Spain is nearing the end of repair work to his North Bundaberg house, which was seriously damaged in the 2013 flood. Ken and son Caleb (right) working on the property in 2014. Paul Donaldson BUN021116REN2

Mr Spain also owns the property nextdoor where his children live, but luckily it sustained much less damage. For 12 months he moved in there until his own home was habitable again.

In between working away, Mr Spain, a certified builder, has slowly rebuilt his house and is now putting the final touches on the Queenslander which now boasts a new deck, extended kitchen and new sheds.

"I've had to re-polish all the floors... they've got stories to tell. Stuff that was left lying on the floors, like the bedrooms, there's square marks even after sanding,” he said.

"The house stood up pretty well though, there was no structural damage.

"I've done 200m of fencing, both properties.”

But home is where the heart is and Mr Spain was committed to making his flood damaged property a home once more.

"We love it here. Our local pub's the Globe. We're 10 minutes from the middle of town,” he said

"It was always an option to lift... but we're happy on the ground, we just pray that it doesn't happen again.

THEN AND NOW: Ken Spain and his son Caleb are slowly rebuilding their Wilmot Street, North Bundaberg home, which was damaged in the 2013 floods. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN080114NOW23

"It's a lovely house and to lift it up, I couldn't walk up stairs all day.”

But while Mr Spain stayed, the same can't be said for the everyone, with many selling up and moving on.

"It (the flood) tore through the guts out of the place,” he said.

"There's 16 houses on Wilmot St, there was 17 but the one on the corner disappeared (in the flood) and of the 16 houses, only eight of the original residents are here.

"The others are investment properties now.

"We don't know anyone now, we used to know the whole street. It's real sad.

"It was pretty stressful but we're doing alright.”