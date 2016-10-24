26°
Why I told my doctors to cut off my legs

Emma Reid
| 24th Oct 2016 6:53 PM
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. Photo Contributed
CUT OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG soldier Mark Urquhart had many obstacles in his life - but says the weight of one of them was lifted when he cut off his legs.

The double amputee was paralysed and could not move from the hips down after a routine jump from a Hercules aircraft in 2008 went wrong, and subsequent malfunction with a morphine pump.

After the crash landing and being told he would never walk again, he gathered the inner strength to prove them all wrong.

"One of the first things I asked the doctor was 'because I'm a paraplegic they are useless just cut them off'," he said.

"My legs caused me issues and as I fly around the world for sport they would swell up and down like a yo-yo.

"They were full of blood clots and there were fears they would give me a stroke."

 

WEIGHT LIFTED OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down.
WEIGHT LIFTED OFF: Mark Urquhart made the decision to cut off both his legs after he was paralysed from the hips down. Contributed

Mr Urquhart spent eight years as "incomplete paraplegic" wanting to rid his life of the legs that were "useless" and slowed him down.

In 2014 after competing in the Invictus Games he became determined to remove his legs after chatting with double amputee Dennis Ramsay.

"After speaking with him, he said I would have a much better life without them," he said.

"As a double amputee he understood the whole process."

 

 

PARALYSED: Ex-soldier Mark Urquhart became paralysed after a mishap jumping from a plane and a subsequent malfunction with a morphine pump.
PARALYSED: Ex-soldier Mark Urquhart became paralysed after a mishap jumping from a plane and a subsequent malfunction with a morphine pump. Contributed

 

The 48-year-old had always promised his daughter he would walk her down the aisle and his determination has now paid off.

"I worked on it with a team of psychologists who said 'you need to realise what you are doing'," Mr Urquhart said.

"They said 'you cut your legs off there is no going back - once they're off they're off'.

"I spent eight years in the chair and had achieved so much already and this took years of planning."

He said the pain from the swelling and "dragging those legs around was more than a pain in the backside" so again met with doctors to discuss his options.

 

 

 

NO REGRETS: Mark Urquhart says he looks forward to the future without his legs.
NO REGRETS: Mark Urquhart says he looks forward to the future without his legs. Contributed

 

In August Mr Urquhart finally had a six-hour surgery to remove both legs from above the knee.

The surgery went as planned, but shortly afterwards Mr Urquhart suffered a stroke because of a hole in his heart.

He underwent a second surgery to close the patent foramen ovale in his heart to reduce the risks of further strokes.

Mr Urquhart said life was about living to the fullest and he looked forward to the future without his legs and no regrets.

"No regrets, not in a heartbeat, absolutely no regrets," he said.

"Those legs were in the way and they were a medical problem anyway."

When asked what he looked forward to the most now that he was able to walk the father-of-four said jumping from an aeroplane was No.1 on his list.

"Parachuting is what I want to do again," he said. "I jumped 53 times in the military and now I just want to prove that I can beat that demon."

 

