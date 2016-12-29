Why change something that isn't broken?

DANGER ZONES: Darryl Hampson is concerned there will be more car crashes if the council replaces stop signs at Hurst St intersections with give way signs.

A WALKERVALE man who once suggested stop signs be placed near his street is concerned amid news they'll be taken down and replaced with give way signs.

Lifelong resident Darryl Hampson said a council plan to remove stop signs on Hurst St at the intersections of Pitt and Targo Sts was concerning.

"It's not broken so why fix it,” he said.

"It's worked so why try and change it?”

Mr Hampson said he remembered far too many prangs and close calls before the introduction of signage at the intersections.

"I've seen a heap there,” he said.

"They had no signs at all and they decided to put give way signs there and I said 'put a stop sign there' and there haven't been any crashes there since the stop signs have been there.

"They tried give way signs and the accidents kept occurring.”

That was decades ago, and Mr Hampson said he and other neighbours were now fearing the worst.

"We don't want to see people killed,” he said.

"There's kids going to school there all the time.”

Mr Hampson said if anything, the area needed more stop signs at risky intersections such as Hunter and Boundary Sts.

He said Hurst had always been a "through traffic street”.

"I know it's a suburban street but you've got to have stop signs right along it,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council Division 10 representative Peter Heuser said there had been a significant number of inquiries and requests around road matters in the area.

Some of those concerns had led to the plan to change the stop signs.

"Council has... taken steps to address concerns regarding signage and line marking along Hurst St,” he said.

Cr Heuser said there was also a plan to replace a give way sign at the Water and Hurst St intersection with a stop sign.

He said there had also been inquiries about people taking short cuts through quiet streets.

"Specifically, council is acting on matters such as the use of residential streets as short cuts to divert from busy intersections on main roads,” Cr Heuser said.

"A comprehensive study into this issue will be undertaken and options will be considered.”