Who ya gonna call? Neighbourhood loss feared

LAST CHANCE: Woodgate Beach Neighbourhood Watch secretary treasurer John Trevor and deputy area coordinator Menno Miedema are urging their neighbours to take up the mantle.

ARE the days of looking out for your neighbour numbered?

Woodgate residents fear an important safety link for the community could soon be gone as after 22 years of operation, the Woodgate Beach Neighbourhood Watch has been unable to form a new committee for the 2016-2017 year.

Secretary treasurer John Trevor said the group could wind up, if no one steps up.

"We're all starting to get a bit old and wanting to do other things, but nobody seems to be coming through; there's not the same enthusiasm,” John said.

With no police station at Woodgate, the Neighbourhood Watch provides a link between the community and the cops.

"We're the feet on the ground down here - the eyes and ears for the local police.

"You try to keep involved with your neighbours and keep an eye on the place, for crime and wellbeing.”

Childers Police Sergeant Geoff Fay said the group had provided "a very valuable service” to police and the community.

"It is difficult to calculate how much an active Neighbourhood Watch committee contributes to a community,” Sgt Fay said.

"But I have no doubt the presence of the NW in Woodgate and the actions of its members, their friends, family and associates have contributed to the low crime rate and making Woodgate Beach one of the safest beach side communities in the state.”

From vandalism - a priority given the number of holiday houses in the area - to dangerous driving, it is a way for locals to voice complaints and make sure vulnerable members in the community are looked after.

John said the association had been "slowly withering away” for the last few years.

"For the last twelve months we've been telling everyone that listens that this will be it if nobody steps forward to take it over.”

A Special General Meeting this Saturday is the last chance for someone to take on the duty.

The workload is not much, John said.

"I look after the newsletter and taking minutes of meetings.

"It's probably an hour or two a month.”

Without a committee, "the town will lose that extra set of eyes”.