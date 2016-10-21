28°
White crosses to honour loved ones

Ashley Clark
| 20th Oct 2016 5:31 PM
LEST WE FORGET: Morna Harper and Noeline Pooler at the War Widows White Cross Day at Anzac Park.
LEST WE FORGET: Morna Harper and Noeline Pooler at the War Widows White Cross Day at Anzac Park.

IT WAS a day of emotion, celebration of life and remembrance as war widows from around the region converged on ANZAC Park on Wednesday.

The second annual White Cross Ceremony saw many war widows plant a cross in memory of their loved ones who had fought in war.

War Widows' Guild Bundaberg sub branch president Bronwen Mellick spoke about the importance of the ceremony and the special bond that war widows shared in her commemorative address.

"We enjoy our monthly get togethers and outings but most importantly for being with our fellow members when it matters, especially in times of grief and at times when we need social interaction,” she said.

Mrs Mellick also acknowledged the guild's founder, Jessie Mary Vasey OBE CBE, who formed the guild in 1945 after she lost her husband, Major General George Vasey, CB CBE DSO and Bar, in a plane crash off Cairns on March 5 of that year.

"I know Mrs Vasey would be delighted in the manner the Guild has continued to thrive and reinforce the words of our motto: 'We all belong to one another, we all need each other.'”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  war widows white cross ceremony

