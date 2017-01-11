Where to save 20c a litre on fuel in Bundy right now

WANT to know where to pay 20 cents per litre less for fuel and save up to up to $12 filling a 60L tank?

The NewsMail has collected and compared 18 petrol prices around Bundaberg city.

In the past week, Bundaberg drivers have seen petrol shoot sky high with the price jumping about 20 cents a litre on average since the beginning of the year.

The price of petrol between noon and 1pm on Wednesday was:

Freedom Plus East Bundaberg- 123.9/L

Shell East Bundaberg - 134.9/L

Lowes Petroleum - 135.9/L

United Walker St - 144.7/L

Liberty Elliott Heads - 135.9/L

BP Sims Rd - 139.9/L

Caltex Thebeban - 144.9/L

BP Barolin St - 142.7/L

Coles Barolin St - 144.9/L

Woolworths Caltex Barolin St - 140.9/L

Liberty Walker St - 134.9/L

Pacific Petroleum - 122.9/L

BP Airport - 139.9/L

Caltex Woolworths Takalvan St - E10 142.9/L (no price on photo available)

Puma Takalvan St - 144.9/L

BP North Bundaberg - 139.9/L

Liberty North Bundaberg - 120.9/L

Caltex Bourbong St - 144.9/L

Four servos have the most expensive fuel in Bundaberg at 144.9c/L while the lowest was 120.9c/L at Liberty over North.

In the lead-up to Christmas, most Bundy servos hovered around 119.9/L.

On Sunday, the NewsMail reported that the Coles servo on Barolin St had increased its fuel price almost 20c a litre to 144.9c/L.

Others began following suit on Monday.

Just two and half months ago Bundaberg was crowned the cheapest place in Queensland to buy unleaded petrol.

RACQ's October fuel report revealed the average cost of ULP in Bundaberg was 117.7c/L, 2.5 cents a litre cheaper than the average price in Brisbane.

Before that, RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said, the last time Bundaberg had the cheapest fuel in the state "John Howard was still the prime minister and the average price of ULP was 75.9cpl”.

The NewsMail reported a price hike in 2006 which saw fuel reach the 79.9c/L.

If fuel prices had remained static and taking into account inflation, that would be 99.9c/L today.