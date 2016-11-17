Where does your Bundaberg childcare centre rank?

EARLY LEARNING: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.Photo Contributed

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.

The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.

How the ratings work:

Significant improvement required: This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children. The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.

Working towards national quality standard: This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.

Meeting national quality standard: This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.

Exceeding national quality standard: This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.

Excellent: This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.

Bonney Tots is part of Bright Horizons Australian Childcare Pty Ltd and has a strong history in Bundaberg

We've scoured the data to give you the A-Z of Bundaberg childcare operators and how they rank.

Service Name, Suburb, Provider Management Type, Overall Rating

Acorn Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit Exceeding NQS

Acorn East, BUNDABERG EAST, Private for profit Exceeding NQS

Avoca Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG WEST, Private not for profit community managed, Working Towards NQS

Bargara Kids In Care At School, BARGARA, Private not for profit, community managed, Meeting NQS

Bonney Tots Bundaberg 1, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS

Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Childers, CHILDERS, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS

Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme Inc, BUNDABERG SOUTH, Private not for profit community managed, Excellent

Bundaberg Christian College Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Independent schools, Meeting NQS

Bundaberg Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS

Bundaberg Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Bundaberg Scallywags Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

C & K Forestview Community Kindergarten Association Inc, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS

C&K Bundaberg South Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS

C&K Bundaberg Tafe Community Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS

C&K Walkervale Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations Exceeding NQS

Carinbundi Kids BUNDABERG NORTH Private for profit Working Towards NQS

Chrysalis Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Independent schools, Exceeding NQS

Cradle to Crayons Education & Care, BUNDABERG NORTH, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten & Pre-Prep, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS

Eastside Little Learners Childcare & Development OSHC Centre, BUNDABERG EAST, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS

Eastside Little Learners Childcare & Developmental Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS

Edenbrook Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Frogtastic Educational Kindergarten and Childcare, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - George Street, BUNDABERG WEST, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - Takalvan Street 1, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS

Helping Hands Norville, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS

Isis Community Pre School and Kindergarten, CHILDERS, Private not for profit community managed Exceeding, NQS

Isis Family Day Care, CHILDERS, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS

Isis Outside School Hours Care, CHILDERS, State/Territory and Local Government managed, Exceeding NQS

Lead Childcare - Bargara, BARGARA, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS

Lead Childcare - Bundaberg, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Learn and Play Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS

Little Piper World Of Learning, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS

North Bundaberg After School Care, BUNDABERG NORTH, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS

Oakwood School Age Care Program, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS

PCYC Bundaberg - Bundaberg West School Age Care, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS

Piper Central World Of Learning, BUNDABERG ,Private for profit, Exceeding NQS

Southern Cross Family Day Care, BUNDABERG CENTRAL, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS

St John's Lutheran Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS

St John's Lutheran Community Kindergarten Bundaberg, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS

St Joseph's Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Catholic schools, Meeting NQS

St Luke's Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS

St Mary's Bundaberg Outside School Hours Care Service, BUNDABERG SOUTH, Catholic schools, Exceeding NQS

St Patrick's After School Care, BUNDABERG, Catholic schools, Exceeding NQS

YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS