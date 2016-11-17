Where does your Bundaberg childcare centre rank?

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.
The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.
How the ratings work:
Significant improvement required: This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children. The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.
Working towards national quality standard: This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.
Meeting national quality standard: This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.
Exceeding national quality standard: This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.
Excellent: This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.
We've scoured the data to give you the A-Z of Bundaberg childcare operators and how they rank.
Service Name, Suburb, Provider Management Type, Overall Rating
Acorn Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit Exceeding NQS
Acorn East, BUNDABERG EAST, Private for profit Exceeding NQS
Avoca Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG WEST, Private not for profit community managed, Working Towards NQS
Bargara Kids In Care At School, BARGARA, Private not for profit, community managed, Meeting NQS
Bonney Tots Bundaberg 1, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS
Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Childers, CHILDERS, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS
Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme Inc, BUNDABERG SOUTH, Private not for profit community managed, Excellent
Bundaberg Christian College Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Independent schools, Meeting NQS
Bundaberg Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS
Bundaberg Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Bundaberg Scallywags Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
C & K Forestview Community Kindergarten Association Inc, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS
C&K Bundaberg South Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS
C&K Bundaberg Tafe Community Child Care Centre, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS
C&K Walkervale Community Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations Exceeding NQS
Carinbundi Kids BUNDABERG NORTH Private for profit Working Towards NQS
Chrysalis Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Independent schools, Exceeding NQS
Cradle to Crayons Education & Care, BUNDABERG NORTH, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten & Pre-Prep, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS
Eastside Little Learners Childcare & Development OSHC Centre, BUNDABERG EAST, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS
Eastside Little Learners Childcare & Developmental Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Exceeding NQS
Edenbrook Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Frogtastic Educational Kindergarten and Childcare, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - George Street, BUNDABERG WEST, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - Takalvan Street 1, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS
Helping Hands Norville, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS
Isis Community Pre School and Kindergarten, CHILDERS, Private not for profit community managed Exceeding, NQS
Isis Family Day Care, CHILDERS, Private not for profit other organisations, Exceeding NQS
Isis Outside School Hours Care, CHILDERS, State/Territory and Local Government managed, Exceeding NQS
Lead Childcare - Bargara, BARGARA, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS
Lead Childcare - Bundaberg, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Learn and Play Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Meeting NQS
Little Piper World Of Learning, BUNDABERG, Private for profit, Working Towards NQS
North Bundaberg After School Care, BUNDABERG NORTH, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS
Oakwood School Age Care Program, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS
PCYC Bundaberg - Bundaberg West School Age Care, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS
Piper Central World Of Learning, BUNDABERG ,Private for profit, Exceeding NQS
Southern Cross Family Day Care, BUNDABERG CENTRAL, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS
St John's Lutheran Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS
St John's Lutheran Community Kindergarten Bundaberg, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Meeting NQS
St Joseph's Outside School Hours Care, BUNDABERG, Catholic schools, Meeting NQS
St Luke's Early Learning Centre, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit community managed, Exceeding NQS
St Mary's Bundaberg Outside School Hours Care Service, BUNDABERG SOUTH, Catholic schools, Exceeding NQS
St Patrick's After School Care, BUNDABERG, Catholic schools, Exceeding NQS
YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten, BUNDABERG, Private not for profit other organisations, Meeting NQS