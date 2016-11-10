34°
What's with the hot weather and is it here to stay?

Emma Reid
| 10th Nov 2016 1:21 PM
HOT WEATHER: Michael and Alexander Balto enjoying the warm weather at Nielson Park Beach. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
HOT WEATHER: Michael and Alexander Balto enjoying the warm weather at Nielson Park Beach. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN020516SWIM3

AS YOU walk the streets of Bundaberg and start to feel your palms sweat and each breath of thick air feels a little bit hard to take, you realise summer is well and truly here - three weeks early.

Today's temperature is predicted to reach well above the November average of 28.5 degrees and will hit a high of 34 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Knepp said the temperate hadn't quite hit the maximum on record for November but it wasn't far off.

"The max temp is 36.3 degrees,” he said.

Mr Knepp said the community would be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the weekend was not expected to be as hot.

"Over the next week there will be increasing showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

"This is expected to peak Saturday and Sunday.”

He said it would be a little unsettled as the afternoon storms would form inland and move toward the coast.

This weekend will see temperatures of about 30-32 degrees.

Today's UV index is 14, which is extreme and people are reminded to slip slop and slap when outdoors.

The hot weather also brought a fire warning with a total fire ban in place across the Wide Bay.

The ban started on Wednesday night and will remain in place until midnight tomorrow.

Under the ban, all open fires were prohibited and all permits to light fire which were issued have been revoked.

Tips to stay cool during the warmer months

1. Sleep cooler

- Get a fan for your room

- Put a small pillow in the freezer an hour or two before you go to bed

- If you wake up too hot, consider removing bedclothes

2. Just add water

- Drink water frequently

- Run cold water over your wrists for 10 seconds on each hand. This will reduce your temperature for roughly an hour.

- Get a spray bottle - fill it with water, adjust it to fine mist and spray it on your exposed skin for an instant chill-zing cooling effect

3. Dress appropriately

- Wear next-to-nothing. Put on a swimsuit, or wear your underwear at home

- Cover yourself up. Covering up may actually keep you cooler, especially if the climate is low in humidity

- Wear UV protection shirts when you are outside

4. Alter your diet

- Stock your freezer with flavoured ice treats. Freeze a bag of chopped fruit such as watermelon, pineapple or lemons. Cooling down can be a tasty experience too.

- Eat spicy food. It's not a coincidence that many people in hotter regions of the world eat spicy food. Spicy (hot to the taste) food increases perspiration which cools the body as it evaporates.

- Use cucumbers. Slice a thin piece of cold cucumber (from the fridge or a cooler) and stick it in the middle of your forehead.

5. Rest smart.

- Relax and cool down

- Sit still. Physical activity in the heat is a bad idea. Save that walk, weeding the garden, or vacuuming the floor until the cool of evening.

- Avoid peak sunlight hours. Avoid going out between 10am and 3pm when the sun's rays are hottest. You will also avoid a sunburn this way.

Topics:  bundaberg hot weather storms

