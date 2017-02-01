What's on today in Bundaberg

HERE are five things you should know are happening today.





1. Free movie

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is screening a free movie today. The community is invited to watch Eddie the Eagle, which will show at 10am. For more information contact 4130 4100.

2. Singing sensation

Kid got the voice of an angel? Today is sign on day for the Bundaberg Voices, a community choral group for primary and secondary-aged boys and girls. Head to the Uniting Church Hall, Barolin St, from 4-5pm.

3. Polio fight

Ever thought seeing a movie could help end polio? Head to the Moncrieff tonight at 7pm to watch the movie Hidden Figures. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg, tickets are $20, with all proceeds going through Rotary International's Polioplus Programme and doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

4. Smoking laws

Butt that out! New restrictions on smoking in Queensland national parks kick in today. Don't light up within 10m of in-use campsites, picnic tables, barbecues, visitor information centres, shelters, jetties or boat ramps, or you'll risk a $243 fine.



5. Indoor bowls

Fancy playing bowls? The North Bundaberg Progress Association meets for indoor bowls every Wednesday from 12.30pm. Head along to the corner of Gavegan and Quinn Sts. Cost is $2. Phone Lyn 4151 6614.