What's open and when in Bundaberg today

GROCERIES:

Hinkler Central - 10am-3pm]

Coles Avoca - open until 5.30pm

Woolworths Sugarland - open until 5pm

Woolworths Bargara - open until 5.30pm

IGA Woongarra St - open till 8pm

Aldi stores - Information on Aldi stores could not be confirmed

Last Stop Convenience Store - open until 7pm

COFFEE:

Reds for Coffee - open until 2pm

Alowishus Delicious - open until 4pm but lunch and breakfast stops at 2pm

Cafe 1928 - open until 3pm

Red Capsicum - open until 2pm

McCafe at McDonald's - open all day

Pacific Coffee Co - open until 3pm

CHEMISTS:

Chemist Warehouse - open until 8pm

Priceline Pharmacy - open until 8pm

DOCTORS:

Friendlies After Hours Service - 4331 1777

Bundaberg Hospital - 4150 2222

* Please note this is not a full list of open shops, just a guide to some that are open today*

Check out this post below to see comments from other businesses that are open today: