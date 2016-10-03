26°
What's open and when in Bundaberg today

Crystal Jones
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:19 AM

GROCERIES: 

  • Hinkler Central - 10am-3pm]
  • Coles Avoca - open until 5.30pm
  • Woolworths Sugarland - open until 5pm
  • Woolworths Bargara - open until 5.30pm
  • IGA Woongarra St - open till 8pm
  • Aldi stores - Information on Aldi stores could not be confirmed 
  • Last Stop Convenience Store - open until 7pm

COFFEE:

  • Reds for Coffee - open until 2pm
  • Alowishus Delicious - open until 4pm  but lunch and breakfast stops at 2pm
  • Cafe 1928 - open until 3pm 
  • Red Capsicum - open until 2pm 
  • McCafe at McDonald's - open all day
  • Pacific Coffee Co - open until 3pm

CHEMISTS:

  • Chemist Warehouse - open until 8pm
  • Priceline Pharmacy - open until 8pm

DOCTORS:

  • Friendlies After Hours Service - 4331 1777
  • Bundaberg Hospital - 4150 2222

* Please note this is not a full list of open shops, just a guide to some that are open today*

Check out this post below to see comments from other businesses that are open today: 

Topics:  public holidays

Court orders Public Guardian to protect woman from predators

A COURT has ordered The Public Guardian be appointed to protect a vulnerable intellectually disable Bundaberg woman from falling victim to callous predators.

Our region has highest self-harm rate in Australia

Despair Photo: John Gass / Daily News

Region's heartbreaking statistic

Bundaberg rallies to feed those in need

SUPPORTIVE: Halo Love and family at Impact Community Services with the supplies she donated for the homeless.

Bundy's spreading hope for the homeless

What's open and when in Bundaberg today

Aroma's coffee magic.

Find out what's open today

Miriam Vale's new $4m park now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

EMILY Blunt has revealed that her two-year-old daughter was left upset after she saw the trailer for 'The Girl on the Train'.

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

