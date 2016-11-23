WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

1 Old Bags Lunch

Mayoress Christine Dempsey is hosting the annual Old Bags Lunch today, to raise money for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.

Each guest at the lunch, on from noon-2pm at Brothers, brings an old handbag and leaves with another.

Former mayor Kay McDuff will be MC.

ART BREWING: Megg Staff, Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer, Andrew Beckenhauer and Jack Milbank at the Brewhouse with their pictures for the Night of a 1000 Drawings. Paul Donaldson BUN061016PICS2

2 Night of 1000 Drawings

Art will be on the menu at the Night of 1000 Drawings tonight.

Browse the exhibition of A5-sized artworks by locals before choosing one to take home.

The event, raising money for Bundy's Phoenix House and a South African charity, is on from 6-10pm at the Brewhouse on Tantitha St.

Entry is $20.

STRING ALONG: Learn macrame at a class tonight.

3 Macrame class

Learn to macrame at a class from 6-8pm tonight at Oodies Cafe, Gavin St, over North.

Cost is $34.

A light snack will be provided.

For details, phone 0429 898 391 or click here.

RIVER CRUISE: The Bundaberg Pensioners League is enjoying a cruise on the Bundy Belle today. Mike Knott BUN021013BEL1

4 River boat cruise

Don't forget the Bundaberg Pensioners League Bundy Belle Cruise is on today at 8.15am from the Bundaberg Pensioners League.

The cruise leaves 9.30am.

For details, phone 4151 4370.

5 Hoy and cent sale

The Bundaberg and District Senior Citizens pre-Christmas hoy and cent sale will be held at the Seniors Centre, next to Bundaberg Library, today at 9am. Cost is $2. For more information, phone 4151 3175.