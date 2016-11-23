WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

1 Old Bags Lunch
Mayoress Christine Dempsey is hosting the annual Old Bags Lunch today, to raise money for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.
Each guest at the lunch, on from noon-2pm at Brothers, brings an old handbag and leaves with another.
Former mayor Kay McDuff will be MC.
2 Night of 1000 Drawings
Art will be on the menu at the Night of 1000 Drawings tonight.
Browse the exhibition of A5-sized artworks by locals before choosing one to take home.
The event, raising money for Bundy's Phoenix House and a South African charity, is on from 6-10pm at the Brewhouse on Tantitha St.
Entry is $20.
3 Macrame class
Learn to macrame at a class from 6-8pm tonight at Oodies Cafe, Gavin St, over North.
Cost is $34.
A light snack will be provided.
For details, phone 0429 898 391 or click here.
4 River boat cruise
Don't forget the Bundaberg Pensioners League Bundy Belle Cruise is on today at 8.15am from the Bundaberg Pensioners League.
The cruise leaves 9.30am.
For details, phone 4151 4370.
5 Hoy and cent sale
The Bundaberg and District Senior Citizens pre-Christmas hoy and cent sale will be held at the Seniors Centre, next to Bundaberg Library, today at 9am. Cost is $2. For more information, phone 4151 3175.