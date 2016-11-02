30°
WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

Jay Fielding
| 2nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
1 Soap-making class

A soap-making class will be held tonight at Oodies Cafe, Gavin St.

All you bring is a milk carton to make your soap in.

Cost is $34.

For details, phone Barbara Thom on 0429 898 391.

2 Body image documentary

The documentary, Embrace, will screen at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre tonight from 7pm.

The film follows Taryn Brumfitt on her crusade exploring the global issue of body loathing.

She travels the world to interview a range of women about their attitudes to their bodies.

Admission is $20.

3 Indoor bowls

North Bundaberg Progress Association indoor bowls on corner Gavegan and Quinn Sts, North Bundaberg.

Meet at 12.30pm. Cost is $2.

For details, phone Lyn on 4151 6614.

4 Beginner rock and roll lessons

Bundaberg Rock and Roll hold beginners six step rock and roll lessons at Coronation Hall, cnr Targo and High Sts.

Come along at 7.15pm.

Cost is $7.

For details, phone Karen on 0420 298 153.

5 Music club meeting

Latitude 25 Music Club meets tonight at 6.45pm at the show ring meeting room at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

For details, phone Marge on 4151 4941.

