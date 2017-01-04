WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

1 Go Rogue

The force is strong at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story now showing for only $8.

It's the first of the standalone films in all-new epic adventure set before A New Hope.

ART ATTACK: Keep cool at BRAG today.

2 Get creative at gallery

The Summer Series is returning to Bundaberg Regional Galleries today for the school holidays.

Keep cool in Gallery Two at BRAG on Barolin St from 10am and choose from some fun and creative activities.

BOWL THEM OVER: Enjoy barefoot bowls at Bargara tonight. Mike Knott BUN220915BOWL1

2 Barefoot bowls

Ease back into the first working week of the year and keep summer rolling on with barefoot bowls.

It's on at the Bargara Bowls Club tonight from 6pm, corner of Tanner and Whalley Sts, Bargara.

CRAFT MORNING: Enjoy morning tea with the Oakwood QCWA ladies. Emma Reid

4 Craft morning

Head along to today's handcraft morning with the ladies at the QCWA Oakwood Branch and enjoy morning tea while you're there.

The classes are held every first and fourth Wednesday of the month from 9am-noon at the Oakwood CWA Hall on Gin Gin Rd.

Cost $2, which includes morning tea.

5 Whodunnit?

Looking for something to keep the kids busy a little further afield?

Why not try the Maryborough Whodunit Interactive Exhibit at Maryborough City Hall?

Kids have to solve the mystery at the the zoo between 10am and 3pm.

Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids aged between 3 and 16.