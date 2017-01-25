WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 25

FAREWELL: Ice cream king Anthony Mammino will be farewelled at his funeral today.

1 Anthony Mammino's funeral

Today Childers will farewell Anthony Mammino.

The funeral for the ice cream king, who died on January 18, will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Churchill St at 11am, followed by a procession to the Childers Lawn Cemetery via the Mammino store.

EXPO: The Seniors Roadshow is on in Bargara today. Mike Knott BUN240117SENIORS1

2 Seniors Roadshow

A helping hand to keep seniors moving is available today at the Seniors Roadshow.

The expo will be full of tips about drivers licences, community transport, mobility scooters and road rules.

It will be held at the Sandhills Sports Club, Whalley St, Bargara, from 8.30-11am.

Register by phoning 1300 883 699.

AUSTRALI DAY EVE: Catch the Mason Rack Band at the Club Hotel tonight.

3 Party hard

Want to celebrate Australia Day eve properly?

Head down to the Club Hotel tonight where the Mason Rack Band will be playing live in the beer garden from 9pm.

Entry is free.

ROCK ON: Matt Farthing is on stage at the Melbourne Hotel tonight. Mike Knott BUN111016TALENT8

4 Aussie rock

Kick off Australia Day a day early at the Melbourne Hotel with Matt Farthing.

From 6pm Matt will be jamming out to classic Australian rock in the lead up to tomorrow's Aussie Day celebrations.

BRIDGE TO THE PAST: The Burnett Traffic Bridge was under construction today in 1900.

5 Today in history

On this day in 1900, the Burnett Traffic Bridge was under construction.

The bridge cost 64,234 pounds (about $4.5m in today's terms) and included eight 51.87m spans, totalling more than 416m between abutments.