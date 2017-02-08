WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, February 8

1 Fifty Shades after dark
Reading Cinemas is putting on a special event and advance screening of Fifty Shades Darker tonight from 7pm.
There'll be a free mocktail upon arrival, pop-up stalls by Lorna Jane and House of Marah and heaps of prizes to be won'.
Click here to book your ticket.
2 Asian flavours
Take the Bundy Asian supermarket tour with chef Tony Ching today at 5.15pm.
You'll discover the best places to buy fresh Asian food, get tips about choosing the best produce and key ingredients for favourite dishes.
Phone 4130 4100 for more information.
3 Arts academy open week
Love the arts?
The BRT Performing Arts Academy free open week is on from 9am-5pm.
Immerse yourself in the kindermusik, drama and musical theatre classes.
Phone 4151 4144 to book your spot.
4 Bowl them over
Beat the heat and join the bowlers at the North Bundaberg Progress Association indoor bowls at 12.30pm.
The cost is $2 and everyone is welcome at the hall on Gavegan and Quinn Sts over North.
They bowl every Wednesday.
For more information, phone Lyn on 4151 6614.
5 Put your dancing shoes on
Dance the night away with the Latitude 25 Music Club tonight at 6.45pm.
Meet at the show ring meeting room, Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.
For more information, phone Marge on 4151 4941.