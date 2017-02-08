WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, February 8

CHICK FLICK: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker.

1 Fifty Shades after dark

Reading Cinemas is putting on a special event and advance screening of Fifty Shades Darker tonight from 7pm.

There'll be a free mocktail upon arrival, pop-up stalls by Lorna Jane and House of Marah and heaps of prizes to be won'.

ASIAN CUISINE: International chef Tony Ching is running today's tour. Contributed

2 Asian flavours

Take the Bundy Asian supermarket tour with chef Tony Ching today at 5.15pm.

You'll discover the best places to buy fresh Asian food, get tips about choosing the best produce and key ingredients for favourite dishes.

Phone 4130 4100 for more information.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Check out BRT Performing Arts Academy at today's open day. Mike Knott BUN201015VOCAL5

3 Arts academy open week

Love the arts?

The BRT Performing Arts Academy free open week is on from 9am-5pm.

Immerse yourself in the kindermusik, drama and musical theatre classes.

Phone 4151 4144 to book your spot.

4 Bowl them over

Beat the heat and join the bowlers at the North Bundaberg Progress Association indoor bowls at 12.30pm.

The cost is $2 and everyone is welcome at the hall on Gavegan and Quinn Sts over North.

They bowl every Wednesday.

For more information, phone Lyn on 4151 6614.

JUST DANCE: Toes will be tapping at Latitude 25 tonight. Zach Hogg BUN050414TAP5

5 Put your dancing shoes on

Dance the night away with the Latitude 25 Music Club tonight at 6.45pm.

Meet at the show ring meeting room, Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

For more information, phone Marge on 4151 4941.