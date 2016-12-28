WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, December 28

SADDLE UP: A horse skills day is on today.

1 Horsing around

Spend the day with your four-legged friend at the Stable and Horse Skills Fun Days.

The fun day is on from from 8am-1pm at the Wide Bay Equestrian Park Horse Riding School.

The cost is $70, which includes a horse riding lesson.

SLIP AND SLIDE: Have fun at free school holiday activities at Nielson Park starting today. Brandon Livesay

2 Free holiday fun

AMPED Bargara will run free teens holiday activities from today until January 1 at Nielson Park.

The activities will run from 2.30-4.30pm each day.

Activities include sport, a slip and slide and more.

3 Dancing class for kids

Grab your dancing shoes and start tapping your feet Dance Fun With Sophie from 9am-noon today is on to teach kids a few steps and beat the holiday boredom.

The school holiday dance workshop is at Shed 3, 3 Electra St.

The cost is $30 per child.

Call 0416 104 004 to check available spots.

GOING POSTAL: Australia Post services will return to normal tomorrow. Rob Williams

4 Snail mail wait

If you are waiting for a parcel or mail to be delivered, you may have to wait one day longer with Australia Post on an authorised holiday today.

Delivery times will go back to normal tomorrow.

5 Free calls

If you haven't made all your Christmas phone calls yet, there's still time to dial for free.

Today is the last day Telstra is offering free phone calls from the company's payphones.