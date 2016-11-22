WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

1 Camel's milk tasting and info session

Want to give camel's milk a go?

Lauren Brisbane from QCamel, camel dairy in the Glasshouse Mountains, will be hosting a taste testing and information morning about camel's milk at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe, Targo St, from 8-11am today.

Alchemy owner Bernadette Leonard says camel's milk is high in proteins, vitamins and minerals and is dairy free, but tastes like cow's milk.

TAKING SHAPE: The community Christmas tree in Buss Park is coming together. Zach Hogg BUN281113TRE3

2 Pageant of Lights launch

Christmas is coming.

The 2016 Pageant of Lights will be launched by Mayor Jack Dempsey today, and the community Christmas tree in Buss Park is taking shape.

Bundaberg Regional Council will also hold a ordinary meeting, open to the public, at its Bourbong St chambers from 10am today.

3 Free playgroup

Carinbundi Kids Playgroup is on today at the Bundaberg Neighbourhood Centre from 9-11am.

Bring morning tea, a hat and sunscreen.

It's free.

For more information, phone 4158 9600.

GO YOGA: Free yoga for mums and bubs is on today at Nielson Park.

4 Mums and bubs yoga

Free yoga for mums and bubs is on today, and every Tuesday, from 8-9am at Nielson Park Beach in Bargara.

Bring a play mat and toys for bub and a yoga mat for yourself.

Kids of all ages are welcome.

BOOK IT IN: Head to Bundaberg Library for Story Time today. Scottie Simmonds BUN170312LBY1

5 Story Time

Story Time for kids aged between 2.5 and 5 is on today at Bundaberg Library from 9.45-10.30am.

No bookings are required for the free sessions, which involve storytelling, puppetry and craft.