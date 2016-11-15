30°
News

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

Jay Fielding
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.
LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today. Mike Knott BUN221115WASTE1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1 Free tip weekend extended

Bundaberg's upcoming free tip weekend has been extended, brought forward and starts today.

The council made the decision to allow people to clean up following wild weather on the weekend.

Read more about it here.

OFFICIAL OPENING: Mayor Jack Dempsey will open a new RV site in Childers today.
OFFICIAL OPENING: Mayor Jack Dempsey will open a new RV site in Childers today. Mike Knott BUN141116LAND3

2 RV site launch

Mayor Jack Dempsey will officially launch an RV-friendly site close to the Childers CBD today.

He'll be joined by representatives of Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism and Childers Chamber of Commerce.

As the region gears up to become an RV Friendly Region, Cr Dempsey will speak about the importance of engaging with the RV market.

He'll also discuss progress of a similar site planned for Bundy.

3 Army Reserve information session

Serve where you're needed most and become an army reservist by going along tonight to the 9RQR Army Reserve information session at the depot on Quay St at 7pm.

For more information phone 1300 301 814.

MEETING PLACE: The Bundaberg Spinal Injuries Network meets at Brothers Sports Club today.
MEETING PLACE: The Bundaberg Spinal Injuries Network meets at Brothers Sports Club today. Mike Knott BUN260716BROTHERS1

4 Spinal injuries group meets

The members of the Bundaberg Spinal Injuries Network meet at 10.30am today at Brothers Sports Club, Takalvan St.

For more information, phone Pat Allison on 4153 1005 or Wendy on 4159 4542.

FORMAL FEVER: It&#39;s prom time in Bundy.
FORMAL FEVER: It's prom time in Bundy. Max Fleet BUN201115RSHS3

5 Formal fever

It's formal time in the Bundaberg region.

Tonight students from Bundaberg State High School and Bundaberg Special School will dress in their evening best and enjoy the glitz and glam of their formals.

Check out our photos from the red carpet at both events in a special liftout in Monday's NewsMail.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  army reserve bunch of fives five things to do jack dempsey prom whatson

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

FIVE things you need to know in Bundy today.

Don't be a foolie at Schoolies

STAY SAFE: Police, paramedics and hospital staff don't Schoolies to end up hurt.

Emergency services offer advice for staying safe

On track for unique markets

Lana's Farmers Markets is under construction in Stancer Crt.

New space for produce, eat street style

'I just wanted everything to go away': Leanne Donaldson explains failure to pay rates

MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies.

"My kids brought my dinner in because I couldn't face anything”

Local Partners

Woman taken to hospital after bike crash

A BUNDABERG woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her bike on Hummock Rd today.

LifeFlight's holding an open day for the public

MEET THE CREW: Frank Bertoli of the LifeFlight crew at Bundaberg Airport.

The Bundaberg hangar will be open to the community from 9am-1pm

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

IT'S been four years since the Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka appeared on The X Factor. Now she's living the dream in New York.

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

MASSSIVE PRICE REDUCTION OVER $25,000 - OWNERS ON THE MOVE - IMMEDIATE SALE WANTED.COASTAL, COUNTRY, CITY LIFESTYLE - THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

52 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

3 2 2 $589,000 Neg

This is absolutely unreal, a massive price reduction, much to the reluctance of the owners. So now is your chance to snap up this wonderful property. This amazing...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $219,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

RARE FIND - HUGE 3 BEDROOM BRICK UNIT - AS NEW!

2/3 Bust Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

DUPLEX STYLE UNIT IN A SMALL BOUTIQUE COMPLEX OF ONLY 4. OFFERING THE SIZE AND BENEFITS OF A HOUSE BUT WITH VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED. A SECURE SMALL YARD...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!