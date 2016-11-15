WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

1 Free tip weekend extended

Bundaberg's upcoming free tip weekend has been extended, brought forward and starts today.

The council made the decision to allow people to clean up following wild weather on the weekend.

OFFICIAL OPENING: Mayor Jack Dempsey will open a new RV site in Childers today. Mike Knott BUN141116LAND3

2 RV site launch

Mayor Jack Dempsey will officially launch an RV-friendly site close to the Childers CBD today.

He'll be joined by representatives of Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism and Childers Chamber of Commerce.

As the region gears up to become an RV Friendly Region, Cr Dempsey will speak about the importance of engaging with the RV market.

He'll also discuss progress of a similar site planned for Bundy.

3 Army Reserve information session

Serve where you're needed most and become an army reservist by going along tonight to the 9RQR Army Reserve information session at the depot on Quay St at 7pm.

For more information phone 1300 301 814.

MEETING PLACE: The Bundaberg Spinal Injuries Network meets at Brothers Sports Club today. Mike Knott BUN260716BROTHERS1

4 Spinal injuries group meets

The members of the Bundaberg Spinal Injuries Network meet at 10.30am today at Brothers Sports Club, Takalvan St.

For more information, phone Pat Allison on 4153 1005 or Wendy on 4159 4542.

FORMAL FEVER: It's prom time in Bundy. Max Fleet BUN201115RSHS3

5 Formal fever

It's formal time in the Bundaberg region.

Tonight students from Bundaberg State High School and Bundaberg Special School will dress in their evening best and enjoy the glitz and glam of their formals.

Check out our photos from the red carpet at both events in a special liftout in Monday's NewsMail.