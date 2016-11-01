WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 1

1 The race that stops the nation
It's Melbourne Cup Race Day.
Gates open at 9.30am at the Bundaberg Race Club, Maynard St.
There will be five local races, full tote and bookmaker facilities, bar, canteen, raffles and more.
For a list of other venues you can enjoy the day at
2 Cancer support group meeting
The Bundaberg and District Cancer Support Group for Men and Women meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6pm at the Margaret Rose Building, Bourbong St.
For details, phone 4152 3273.
3 Strong Not Tough
Strong Not Tough is a group program for adults that can help build personal strength, confidence and resilience.
Meet today at 3a River Tce from 9am. Cost is $20 which includes workbook.
Contact 4153 8400.
4 Sign language club
A free sign language club is held every Tuesday at 1.30pm and every Friday at 9.30am at the Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.
For more information phone 0468 855 449.
5 Mums and bubs yoga
A weekly yoga classes for mums and bubs is on at 7.30am today and every Tuesday at Nielson Park, Bargara.
The class is a space for mums to catch up, and babies and kids to learn to play and share.
For more information, click here or phone Marianna on 0457838903.