WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 1

AND THEY'RE OFF...: The Melbourne Cup is on today, and there's plenty to do in Bundy.

1 The race that stops the nation

It's Melbourne Cup Race Day.

Gates open at 9.30am at the Bundaberg Race Club, Maynard St.

There will be five local races, full tote and bookmaker facilities, bar, canteen, raffles and more.

For a list of other venues you can enjoy the day at, click here.

SUPPORT: The Bundaberg and District Cancer Support Group for Men and Women meets today. Nev Madsen

2 Cancer support group meeting

The Bundaberg and District Cancer Support Group for Men and Women meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6pm at the Margaret Rose Building, Bourbong St.

For details, phone 4152 3273.

PERSONAL GROWTH: Strong Not Tough can help build personal strength, confidence and resilience. william87

3 Strong Not Tough

Strong Not Tough is a group program for adults that can help build personal strength, confidence and resilience.

Meet today at 3a River Tce from 9am. Cost is $20 which includes workbook.

Contact 4153 8400.

SIGN UP: The free sign language club meets today. Jovanmandic

4 Sign language club

A free sign language club is held every Tuesday at 1.30pm and every Friday at 9.30am at the Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.

For more information phone 0468 855 449.

FAMILY FUN: Free yoga for mums and bubs is on at Nielson Park. Contributed

5 Mums and bubs yoga

A weekly yoga classes for mums and bubs is on at 7.30am today and every Tuesday at Nielson Park, Bargara.

The class is a space for mums to catch up, and babies and kids to learn to play and share.

For more information, click here or phone Marianna on 0457838903.