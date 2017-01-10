WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

1 Reptile show

Go wild at Sugarland Shoppingtown with the Ranger Stacey and Agro Show, which starts today.

The show, featuring real reptiles, is on outside Woolworths at 11am and 1pm until Saturday.

2 Carnival time!

Roll up, roll up to Hinkler Central today.

From 11am-2pm, you have the chance to immerse yourself and the family in a collection of circus acts and activities with the Carnival Immersive Zone outside Kmart.

READING: Author Kris Sheather will read her book The Green Goggles at Bundaberg Library today. Contributed

3 Author reading

Take the kids to hear a Bundaberg author read aloud her brand new book.

Kris Sheather wrote and illustrated The Green Goggles to encourage children to play in the outdoors.

Story and craft session at Bundaberg Library, Woondooma St, 10am.

TRAIN RIDES: The Australian Sugarcane Railway is at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN041016TRAIN4

4 Catch the train

It's a diesel kind of day at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Head over the bridge to take a ride back in time on the diesel train on the Australian Sugarcane Railway.

The train runs from 10am-3.30pm.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for school children, under 5s are free and a family of two adults and two or more school age children is $10.

YOGA SESSION: Yogability is run by occupational therapist Kellie Roche.

5 Go for yoga

Yogability is an inclusive event for children aged to 12 years with occupational therapist Kellie Roche.

Head along to the CLS Ability Centre, 26 Ashfield Rd, today at 10am.

Cost is $14 per session.