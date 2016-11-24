WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

1 Board games evening

Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening from 6-8pm tonight.

You must be 5 or older, and kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be served.

Bookings are essential. Phone 4140 4140.

2 Craft class

Learn any craft, beading, calligraphy and much more at Take the Plunge Café, 17 Electra St today.

Booking are essential and cost is $5.

For more information phone 0468 855 449.

HE'S BACK: Billy-Bob Thornton returns for Bad Santa 2. Jim Alouat

3 Bad Santa 2 premiere

The sequel to 2003's Bad Santa opens at Reading Cinemas today.

Bad Santa 2 stars Bill Bob Thornton as a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed shopping centre Santa Claus.

BRUSH UP: Learn about watercolour painting today. Paul Braven

4 Watercolour class

A one-hour beginners watercolours class is on today at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, from 1.30pm.

Cost is $10.

TUNE IN: Check out the live entertainment scene in the Gig Guide. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

5 Catch a live gig

In the mood for music?

Check out what live entertainment's on in the region in the Gig Guide in today's NewsMail.