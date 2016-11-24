WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

1 Board games evening
Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening from 6-8pm tonight.
You must be 5 or older, and kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments will be served.
Bookings are essential. Phone 4140 4140.
2 Craft class
Learn any craft, beading, calligraphy and much more at Take the Plunge Café, 17 Electra St today.
Booking are essential and cost is $5.
For more information phone 0468 855 449.
3 Bad Santa 2 premiere
The sequel to 2003's Bad Santa opens at Reading Cinemas today.
Bad Santa 2 stars Bill Bob Thornton as a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed shopping centre Santa Claus.
4 Watercolour class
A one-hour beginners watercolours class is on today at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, from 1.30pm.
Cost is $10.
5 Catch a live gig
In the mood for music?
Check out what live entertainment's on in the region in the Gig Guide in today's NewsMail.