WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

1 Dads Read launch

The Dads Read campaign launches at Childers Library tonight at 5.30pm.

Dads, bring your children and get a free picture book.

2 Toddler Time

Toddler Time at the Bundaberg Library is on today at 9.45am and is aimed at kids aged between 15 and 30 months.

3 Music playgroup

Avoca Mainly Music Playgroup is a group for parents and carers to enjoy with their children from birth to five years.

It's on at 9.30am at Bundaberg Church of Christ, Twyford St.

4 Water colour class

Water colour classes for beginners with artist Mary Argall are held at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.

Head along at 1.30pm.

Cost is $10.

To book, phone 0468 855 449.

5 AA meeting

Does alcohol cause problems in your life?

Alcoholics Anonymous meets today and every Thursday from 8pm at St Patrick's Hall, Power St.

For more information phone 0417 782 735.