28°
News

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

Jay Fielding
| 17th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.
WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today. Jodie DixonBUN250916LIBRARY01

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1 Dads Read launch

The Dads Read campaign launches at Childers Library tonight at 5.30pm.

Dads, bring your children and get a free picture book.

Toddler playing with blocks
Toddler playing with blocks Jupiterimages

2 Toddler Time

Toddler Time at the Bundaberg Library is on today at 9.45am and is aimed at kids aged between 15 and 30 months.

3 Music playgroup

Avoca Mainly Music Playgroup is a group for parents and carers to enjoy with their children from birth to five years.

It's on at 9.30am at Bundaberg Church of Christ, Twyford St.

Agnes Water artist Marie Green has been commissioned by Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum for a 2015 exhibition on 100 years of life in Queensland. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
Agnes Water artist Marie Green has been commissioned by Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum for a 2015 exhibition on 100 years of life in Queensland. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

4 Water colour class

Water colour classes for beginners with artist Mary Argall are held at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.

Head along at 1.30pm.

Cost is $10.

To book, phone 0468 855 449.

5 AA meeting

Does alcohol cause problems in your life?

Alcoholics Anonymous meets today and every Thursday from 8pm at St Patrick's Hall, Power St.

For more information phone 0417 782 735.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bunch of fives things to do whatson

Hoping for a payrise? There could be a long wait ahead

Hoping for a payrise? There could be a long wait ahead

Four years ago, the average worker was given a pay rise every 12 months. Now it's much longer.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

Family-friendly bistro to serve up new options

EATING OUT: Mark Crawford, Helena McDonald and Amie Walters at C5Bistro which will open on Friday night.

'I've never walked into a restaurant like this'

"He had the biggest heart”: Dylan's friends speak

Dylan Hicks

"We're good, we're all just sticking together”

Local Partners

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off set in 1920s New York and starring Eddie Redmayne.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

A fantastic home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E being a drive to CBD, hospitals and amenities. Three good sized bedrooms...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!