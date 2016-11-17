WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

1 Dads Read launch
The Dads Read campaign launches at Childers Library tonight at 5.30pm.
Dads, bring your children and get a free picture book.
2 Toddler Time
Toddler Time at the Bundaberg Library is on today at 9.45am and is aimed at kids aged between 15 and 30 months.
3 Music playgroup
Avoca Mainly Music Playgroup is a group for parents and carers to enjoy with their children from birth to five years.
It's on at 9.30am at Bundaberg Church of Christ, Twyford St.
4 Water colour class
Water colour classes for beginners with artist Mary Argall are held at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.
Head along at 1.30pm.
Cost is $10.
To book, phone 0468 855 449.
5 AA meeting
Does alcohol cause problems in your life?
Alcoholics Anonymous meets today and every Thursday from 8pm at St Patrick's Hall, Power St.
For more information phone 0417 782 735.