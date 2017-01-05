WHAT'S ON: Thursday, January 5

1 Sail away
Take the kids sailing with the Bundaberg Sailing Club's holiday sailing program at Burnett Heads from 9am-noon today.
Kids $5, adults $8.
To book, phone 0421 329 935.
2 Lego day
A day of Lego will be held at Bundaberg Library today and all children are welcome to attend.
There will be two sessions, 10am-noon and 2-4pm.
Head along and get your Lego fix.
3 Stall reopens
Get your fix of fresh sweet potatoes.
The Mortimer Farms stall at 537 Bargara Rd reopens today.
4 Get crafty
Kids can choose their own craft at the Childers Library from 10.30am today.
To book a spot, phone 4130 4650.
5 Kids' activities
The Summer Series makes a splash in Gallery Two an the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery with free art activities for kids.
For more details, phone 4130 4750.