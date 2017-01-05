30°
WHAT'S ON: Thursday, January 5

Jay Fielding
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
SET SAIL: Enjoy school holiday sailing at Burnett Heads.
SET SAIL: Enjoy school holiday sailing at Burnett Heads. Contributed.

1 Sail away

Take the kids sailing with the Bundaberg Sailing Club's holiday sailing program at Burnett Heads from 9am-noon today.

Kids $5, adults $8.

To book, phone 0421 329 935.

BUILDING BLOCKS: A Lego day is being held at Bundaberg Library today.
BUILDING BLOCKS: A Lego day is being held at Bundaberg Library today. Mike Knott BUN090115LEGO5

2 Lego day

A day of Lego will be held at Bundaberg Library today and all children are welcome to attend.

There will be two sessions, 10am-noon and 2-4pm.

Head along and get your Lego fix.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Mortimer&#39;s Farm owner Shana Mortimer.
BACK IN BUSINESS: Mortimer's Farm owner Shana Mortimer. Max Fleet BUN160715SWT8

3 Stall reopens

Get your fix of fresh sweet potatoes.

The Mortimer Farms stall at 537 Bargara Rd reopens today.

HOLIDAY FUN: Craft is on today at Childers Library.
HOLIDAY FUN: Craft is on today at Childers Library. SerrNovik

4 Get crafty

Kids can choose their own craft at the Childers Library from 10.30am today.

To book a spot, phone 4130 4650.

No Caption
No Caption

5 Kids' activities

The Summer Series makes a splash in Gallery Two an the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery with free art activities for kids.

For more details, phone 4130 4750.

