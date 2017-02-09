WHAT'S ON: Thursday, February 9

BOOK IT IN: Local author Kris Sheather will read her new book, Bedtime Bilby, at the library today.

1 Author reading

Bargara author Kris Sheather will be at Bundaberg Library today where she will read her latest book, Bedtime Bilby.

As well as the reading, there'll be craft activities for the kids and Bedtime Bilby will be available to buy.

Head along from 10am.

2 Workshop

Do you feel lost, stuck and not sure what path to take?

Go along to the Creating You - Vision on Board workshop 7pm tonight at the Generator.

For more information phone 0448 010 082.

GET-TOGETHER: Circle of Friends meets at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN280916BIRDLIFE12

3 Social group

Feeling a little lonely?

Why not join Circle of Friends today at 10am at the Botanical Gardens, North Bundaberg?

PAINTING QUEEN: Mary Argall has been painting her whole life. Ashley Clark

4 Painting class

Dabble in watercolours with a class for beginners with artist Mary Argall at Take the Plunge Cafe at 1.30pm.

CRAFTY IDEA: Head to Take the Plunge for today's arts and crafts morning. Emma Reid

5 Arts and crafts morning

Bring out the artist in you by going along to the arts and crafts morning at Take the Plunge Cafe, Electra St. The cost is $5. For more information, phone 0468 855 449.