WHAT'S ON: Thursday, December 29

Jay Fielding
| 29th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
MAKE A SPLASH: Head to Anzac Pool today.
MAKE A SPLASH: Head to Anzac Pool today. Mike Knott BUN020116POOL9

1 Water fun

Bundaberg may not have a water park but the next best thing is the giant inflatable slides at the Anzac Pool.

It's open today from 11am.

NOW SHOWING: Catch Zootopia at Nielson Park tonight.
NOW SHOWING: Catch Zootopia at Nielson Park tonight. Disney

2 Movie screening

Pack the picnic blanket, grab some popcorn for $1 and enjoy a free movie under the stars when Amped Bargara presents the Disney movie Zootopia at Nielson Park about 7pm.

KIDS DIY: Bunnings Bundaberg runs free school holiday workshops for kids.
KIDS DIY: Bunnings Bundaberg runs free school holiday workshops for kids. Mike Richards GLA310316KIDS

3 Kids workshops

Bunnings school holiday workshops for kids are held every during the holiday break from 10-11am.

Spaces are limited and bookings are essential; phone 4130 8000.

4 AA meeting

AA is living life sober without alcohol.

If you have had enough, meet like-minded people tonight at 8pm at St Patrick's Hall.

BIG WIN: Powerball jackpots tonight.
BIG WIN: Powerball jackpots tonight.

5 Powerball jackpot

Dreaming of quitting your job, living it up in a beach-side mansion, spoiling your kids and travelling the world?

You could do all four if you won tonight's $35 million Powerball draw.

