WHAT'S ON: Thursday, December 29

1 Water fun
Bundaberg may not have a water park but the next best thing is the giant inflatable slides at the Anzac Pool.
It's open today from 11am.
2 Movie screening
Pack the picnic blanket, grab some popcorn for $1 and enjoy a free movie under the stars when Amped Bargara presents the Disney movie Zootopia at Nielson Park about 7pm.
3 Kids workshops
Bunnings school holiday workshops for kids are held every during the holiday break from 10-11am.
Spaces are limited and bookings are essential; phone 4130 8000.
4 AA meeting
AA is living life sober without alcohol.
If you have had enough, meet like-minded people tonight at 8pm at St Patrick's Hall.
5 Powerball jackpot
Dreaming of quitting your job, living it up in a beach-side mansion, spoiling your kids and travelling the world?
You could do all four if you won tonight's $35 million Powerball draw.