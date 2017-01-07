WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

1 Busy bush bees

Today is Isis Bushcare's monthly working bee at Helms Scrub.

There are logs to place, weeding and whipper snippering to be done.

All are welcome from 7am.

Although Helms Scrub is less than 3ha, it contains more than 90 species of native trees, shrubs and vines.

It is next to the Childers dump, 3km from town on the road to Biggenden.

Phone 4126 3520 or 0439 583 169 for details.

2 Carnival fun

Bundy Bowl and Leisure is throwing a Carnival Day tomorrow for the whole family.

There'll be a balloon drop, sack races, treasure hunts and face painting.

Phone 4152 4334 to book.

RACE DAY: The first greyhound meet of the year is on today. Paul Donaldson BUN311216DOGS1

3 And they're off...

The greyhounds are off and racing today for the first time in 2017 at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

The first of eight races starts at 1.30pm.

Head along to the track on Maynard St. For more details, phone 4152 2033.

BAG A BARGAIN: Gin Gin's markets are on today and the PCYC Markets are on tomorrow. Purestock

4 Markets

Drop what you're doing and head to the Wild Scotchman Country Markets to pick up some fresh fruit and vegetables.

They're on today from 8am until noon at 85 Mulgrave St, Gin Gin.

If you're looking for something to do tomorrow, head to the PCYC Markets at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The markets start at 8am but the canteen is open from 7.30am.

5 Indigenous artwork

Stroll around the Moncrieff foyer and take in the sights of the Solid Sistas art exhibition, My Story Our Story.

The artwork was created as part of the Bridges health and community care program which supports indigenous students and their families.

The artwork will be on display until Tuesday.