WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

1 Get Wiggly

Meet former Wiggles member Sam Moran down at Sugarland today outside Woolworths.

Sam will perform a free live show from 10-10.30am followed by a meet and greet from 11am-1pm.

2 Ride on

Miss Diamond National finalist Maddison Bowden is holding Ride for Miller tomorrow.

The charity ride is 170km and starts at Milward Motorcycles at 7am.

Maddison hopes to raise $2000.

Registration is $15 a vehicle.

3 Tenpin clinic

Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre is hosting a free tenpin clinic today from noon-2pm.

With the first session at noon completely full, bookings are essential.

Call Bundy Bowl on 4152 4334 to secure a spot.

4 Tri training

FitLINK is hosting a triathlon transition training session to help athletes improve their race times tomorrow from 2-4pm.

The session will work transitions between each leg of the race and costs $10.

Check their page for a list of what to bring.

5 Try dragon boating

Whether you're an experienced paddler or a novice, Bundaberg Dragon Boats invites you to a special come-and-try session from 3pm today.

Head to Lions Park Boat Ramp for a fun day out.

For more information, click here or phone 4157 7167.

A Blessing the Boat ceremony starts at 2pm.