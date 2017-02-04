32°
WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

Jay Fielding | 4th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
SING ALONG: Catch former Wiggle Sam Moran at Sugarland today.
1 Get Wiggly

Meet former Wiggles member Sam Moran down at Sugarland today outside Woolworths.

Sam will perform a free live show from 10-10.30am followed by a meet and greet from 11am-1pm.

CHARITY RIDE: The 170km Ride for Miller is on tomorrow.
2 Ride on

Miss Diamond National finalist Maddison Bowden is holding Ride for Miller tomorrow.

The charity ride is 170km and starts at Milward Motorcycles at 7am.

Maddison hopes to raise $2000.

Registration is $15 a vehicle.

CLINIC: Get some top tenpin tips today.
3 Tenpin clinic

Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre is hosting a free tenpin clinic today from noon-2pm.

With the first session at noon completely full, bookings are essential.

Call Bundy Bowl on 4152 4334 to secure a spot.

ON YA BIKE: Triathlon training is on today.
4 Tri training

FitLINK is hosting a triathlon transition training session to help athletes improve their race times tomorrow from 2-4pm.

The session will work transitions between each leg of the race and costs $10.

Check their page for a list of what to bring.

FIRE UP: Give dragon boating a go today.
5 Try dragon boating

Whether you're an experienced paddler or a novice, Bundaberg Dragon Boats invites you to a special come-and-try session from 3pm today.

Head to Lions Park Boat Ramp for a fun day out.

For more information, click here or phone 4157 7167.

A Blessing the Boat ceremony starts at 2pm.

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!