WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

1 Get Wiggly
Meet former Wiggles member Sam Moran down at Sugarland today outside Woolworths.
Sam will perform a free live show from 10-10.30am followed by a meet and greet from 11am-1pm.
2 Ride on
Miss Diamond National finalist Maddison Bowden is holding Ride for Miller tomorrow.
The charity ride is 170km and starts at Milward Motorcycles at 7am.
Maddison hopes to raise $2000.
Registration is $15 a vehicle.
3 Tenpin clinic
Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre is hosting a free tenpin clinic today from noon-2pm.
With the first session at noon completely full, bookings are essential.
Call Bundy Bowl on 4152 4334 to secure a spot.
4 Tri training
FitLINK is hosting a triathlon transition training session to help athletes improve their race times tomorrow from 2-4pm.
The session will work transitions between each leg of the race and costs $10.
Check their page for a list of what to bring.
5 Try dragon boating
Whether you're an experienced paddler or a novice, Bundaberg Dragon Boats invites you to a special come-and-try session from 3pm today.
Head to Lions Park Boat Ramp for a fun day out.
For more information, click here or phone 4157 7167.
A Blessing the Boat ceremony starts at 2pm.