WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

SING ALONG: Carols by the Sea is on at Innes Park tomorrow.

1 Carols by the Sea

Get in the Christmas Spirit at Carols by the Sea tomorrow.

The event, at the Innes Park Reserve on the Esplanade from 2-5pm, will feature the Caledonian Pipe Band, Elliott State School Choir, Impact Community Choir, face painting and a Christmas decorated bike competition.

Santa will arrive with a police and fire brigade escort.

Food, drinks and ice cream will be available.

Bring a chair and picnic blanket.

RECITAL: See TNT Dance Studio dancers on stage today.

2 Alive in the Night

A matinee performance of TNT Dance Studio's annual concert is on today.

Alive in the Night starts at 3pm at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 3pm.

Adults are $34, pensioners $30, full-time students $22 and children $18.

3 Cent sales

The Sharon State School P&C Christmas Cent Sale at Sharon State School is on today, 11.15am for a 12.30pm start.

Cost is $2 (children are free). Afternoon tea will be provided.

The Make A Wish Christmas Cent Sale starts at 1pm today at Easts Sports Club.

Cost is $3 (children are $1).

DANCE NIGHT AWAY: A free Aussie Bush Dance is on tonight. Ali Kuchel

4 Aussie Bush Dance

Everybody is invited to a free community Aussie Bush Dance on tonight.

Head to the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct from 5-8pm.

There'll be plenty of entertainment and food and drinks available.

IN THE MARKET: There are plenty of markets to head to this weekend. Mike Knott BUN031016ARTS2

5 Markets

The Bargara Community Markets are on today at the Uniting Church, cnr Hughes Rd and Blain St, from 7am-noon.

A special Christmas Mumma's Nest Markets are on at the Civic Centre today from 8am-noon.

And Gin Gin's Wild Scotchman Markets are also on today, from 8am-noon.

Tomorrow, you can head to the Shalom Markets (6am-noon) at Shalom College and the PCYC Craft Markets (8am-noon) at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

6 Yarnin' Place opening

THE second stage of The Yarnin' Place in Gin Gin will be official opened at 1pm today.

There'll be a kup murri (underground oven lunch), bush tucker, damper, drinks and coffee.

The Jinjinburra Aboriginal Corporation's Yarnin' Place, a collaborative space for workshops, art and community forums, is behind the historical society over the railway track.

7 Breezin' Down Broadway

Bundaberg Municipal Band is holding a concert tomorrow.

Breezin' Down Broadway will feature the Brass Academy, Swinging Brass Big Band the Brass Band with support from the Playhouse Singers.

It starts at 2pm at the Playhouse Theatre, Steffensen St.

Admission is $15 ($12 for Friends of the Band and concessions).

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Christmas with Andre screens at the Moncrieff this weekend.

8 Christmas with Andre

Christmas with Andre is a 90-minute Christmas concert packed with favourites including Hallelujah, Jingle Bells and others more performed by Andre Rieu and his famous Johann Strauss Orchestra.

It will screen at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 1pm tomorrow.

As an exclusive for cinema audiences, Andre will be inviting fans to his home town for a live intimate tour of Maastricht's magical Christmas highlights, as well as participating in a Q&A session.

9 Rock on

Pilotlight Productions is hosting a Rock N Country show tonight.

Get your boot scootin' boots and dancing shoes on and head to the Isis Club for the show, which starts at 7pm.

Cost is $10.

Meals are available at the club.

10 Santa parade at Sugarland

Santa arrives at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

The occasion will be marked with a parade through the shopping centre from 10am, before Santa photos begin outside Woolworths from 11am.