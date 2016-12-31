WHAT'S ON: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

1 New Year's Eve Spectacular

Look on as we say goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017 with two massive events.

The annual Harvey Norman and Auswide Bank fireworks spectacular is on in Bundaberg, and the Infants' Friend Bargara New Year's Eve Fireworks are on at Nielson Park.

Fireworks in Bundy will go off at 8.30pm and again at midnight at Anzac Park, while they're light the sky at 8pm and midnight at Bargara.

CHASE IS ON: Dogs race out after the hare in the Brothers Sports Club Maiden at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Track, Thabeban Park.

2 Racing into new year

Get yourself trackside as the Bundaberg Greyhound Club hosts its biggest race meet for the year.

The 10-race program kicks off from 1.30pm today at Thabeban Park.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Emma Reid

3 Markets

The Bargara Community Markets are on today at their new home - St Peter's Anglican Church on Bargara Rd opposite the servo.

The markets start at 8am.

A reminder that the Shalom Markets are closed tomorrow and will return on January 8.

4 Catch a flick

Celebrate the first day of the new year by going to the cinema and watching one of their two new releases for $10.

Assassin's Creed and Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt will be showing at Reading Cinema.

Click here for times.

Emma Reid

5 New Year's resolutions

It's time to make your New Year's resolution.

Whether it's losing the extra weight you gained at Christmas by joining a gym or something simple like smiling more.

Today is the day to plan your future.