WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

1 Halloween

Expect to see a few frightening faces around - it's Halloween.

It's a tradition for trick or treaters dressed in scary costumes to come knocking, looking for small offerings of chocolate or lollies.

YES OR NO: The Queensland Police Service has made two posters you can print out and use to invite or discourage trick or treaters tonight. Jay Fielding

2 Prepare for trick or treaters

If you want to welcome - or deter - trick or treaters tonight, the police have the solution.

Visit the Bundy police blog and print off one of two posters to hang out the front.

TRICK OR TREAT: Kids can make their own goodies bag and then go trick or treating at Bunnings tonight. evgenyatamanenko

3 Trick or Treat DIY Workshop for kids

Head to Bunnings Bundaberg tonight dressed in your best Halloween costume for their Trick or Treat Kids DIY Workshop.

Decorate a bag to collect your goodies while you trick or treat around the store and play Halloween games.

It's on from 5.30pm.

To book, click here.

SUPPORT: Bundy's diabetes support group is meeting today. Crystal Jones

4 Diabetes support group meeting

The Bundaberg and District Diabetic Support Group meets today at 1.30pm at the Fairways Recreation Hall, 59 Hanbury St.

Today's guest speaker will be Denise from the Stroke Support Group

. Phone 4152 4276 for more details.

ON SHOW: Ken and Annie's Music Show is on today. Mike Knott BUN210213TAR12

5 Music show

Let Ken and Annies' Music Show entertain you when they perform at the Bundaberg Pensioners League in Post Office Lane today from 9-11am.

The show covers a wide range of music.