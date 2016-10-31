29°
News

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

Jay Fielding
| 31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.
WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1 Halloween

Expect to see a few frightening faces around - it's Halloween.

It's a tradition for trick or treaters dressed in scary costumes to come knocking, looking for small offerings of chocolate or lollies.

YES OR NO: The Queensland Police Service has made two posters you can print out and use to invite or discourage trick or treaters tonight.
YES OR NO: The Queensland Police Service has made two posters you can print out and use to invite or discourage trick or treaters tonight. Jay Fielding

2 Prepare for trick or treaters

If you want to welcome - or deter - trick or treaters tonight, the police have the solution.

Visit the Bundy police blog and print off one of two posters to hang out the front.

TRICK OR TREAT: Kids can make their own goodies bag and then go trick or treating at Bunnings tonight.
TRICK OR TREAT: Kids can make their own goodies bag and then go trick or treating at Bunnings tonight. evgenyatamanenko

3 Trick or Treat DIY Workshop for kids

Head to Bunnings Bundaberg tonight dressed in your best Halloween costume for their Trick or Treat Kids DIY Workshop.

Decorate a bag to collect your goodies while you trick or treat around the store and play Halloween games.

It's on from 5.30pm.

To book, click here.

SUPPORT: Bundy&#39;s diabetes support group is meeting today.
SUPPORT: Bundy's diabetes support group is meeting today. Crystal Jones

4 Diabetes support group meeting

The Bundaberg and District Diabetic Support Group meets today at 1.30pm at the Fairways Recreation Hall, 59 Hanbury St.

Today's guest speaker will be Denise from the Stroke Support Group

. Phone 4152 4276 for more details.

ON SHOW: Ken and Annie&#39;s Music Show is on today.
ON SHOW: Ken and Annie's Music Show is on today. Mike Knott BUN210213TAR12

5 Music show

Let Ken and Annies' Music Show entertain you when they perform at the Bundaberg Pensioners League in Post Office Lane today from 9-11am.

The show covers a wide range of music.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bunch of fives bundaberg halloween things to do whatson

Daughter's mission to end dad's life of pain

Daughter's mission to end dad's life of pain

A BUNDY woman is hoping to raise $15,000 to send her double-amputee father to get a prosthetic leg capable of stimulating the feelings of a real limb.

Major milestone reached at Rubyanna sewerage plant

BIG JOB: Last week's milestone required about 30 truckloads of concrete.

Foundations laid at $71m treatment plant

Light shines on local talent

FESTIVAL ART: Textile artist Sandra Sullivan with one of her works at the Lighthouse Festival.

Lighthouse Festival wows crowds

51 declare bankruptcy during dismal quarter in Bundy

INSUFFICIENT FUNDS: All up 34 Bundy locals stared down the barrel of bankruptcy last quarter, but 17 secured debt agreements.

Personal insolvencies up as residents struggle with debt

Local Partners

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

THE men's Wildcats believe they now know what it takes to be the best team in the South East Queensland Premier League.

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

Eli Campbell with his mum Brittany Cervantes.

At last count the donations were sitting at $68,495.

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

New owners roll out welcome mat at Bucca Hotel

NEW OWNERS: The Bucca Hotel owners Judy Green and Ron Kadel

"We could really see the huge potential that the hotel...”

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDERS whose friend crashed at the Glass House Mountains, breaking his legs, speak about the crash and their sport.

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!