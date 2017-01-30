WHAT'S ON: Monday, January 30

1 Material Matters

Material Matters at the Childers Art Gallery is in its final days, so pop along today before it's too late.

The show explores the relationship between nature and culture.

It's by artist Kay S Lawrence using textiles and digital art as a metaphor between the old and new.

Material Matters will run until Sunday.

2 Migrant stories and photos

The Foreign Land exhibition is now running at the BRAG gallery.

It features more than 30 emotional journeys from immigrants living in Bundy by artist Sabrina Lauriston.

It will explore the experience and reaction of immigrants.

Accompanied by stunning portraits, the stories explore each immigrant's journey to Australia between 1949 and 2012 and their reasons for moving, be it love, work, war, family or even starvation.

Emma Reid

3 Support group

Do you feel isolated, anxious or depressed?

Go along to Impact on Bargara Rd today from 10.30am to meet people in the same boat at the Grow support group meeting.

For more on information phone Helen 0451 188 981.

Emma Reid

4 Mobility equipment hire

The Red Cross Mobility Equipment Hire Service is waiting to help those in need today.

They hires out wheelchairs, over-toilet chairs and wheelie walkers.

Phone 4151 3096.

Emma Reid

5 Reading group

The Readers, Writers and Poets Group will be meeting this morning at Take the Plunge Cafe, Electra St.

There is no cost and everyone is welcome.

For more information phone 0468 855 449.