What's on in Bundy this weekend

Today
Sonic Playground, Anne Etherton
The Waves
A2ZED
Brothers Sports Club
Tomorrow
Debbie Robertson, 6pm
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Billy Guy, 6.30pm
Burnett Bowls Club
Sam Maddison, Matthew Barker Duo
The Waves
Todd Keightly
Spotted Dog Tavern
Sonic Empire
Brothers Sports Club
Saturday
Debbie Robertson, 6pm
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Matthew Barker Duo
The Waves
Todd Keightly
Spotted Dog Tavern
Sonic Empire
Brothers Sports Club
Sunday
Rennie, noon
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Bundaberg Country Music Club Open Social Day, 1pm
Bundaberg and District Family Centre
One for the Road
The Waves
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club