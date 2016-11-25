29°
News

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

Jay Fielding
| 25th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.
SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today. Mike Knott BUN250912BUR1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1 Uncle Burnie memorial garden opening

The Uncle Burnie Johnson Memorial Garden at Kalkie State School will be opened in a ceremony today.

Uncle Burnie was passionate about managing the environment for future generations and touched the lives of many Kalkie students and staff.

A remarkable story teller, he shared an incredible amount of knowledge with students during regular visits to the school over many years.

The ceremony is at 2pm.

MUM&#39;S THE WORD: A special two-day Christmas Mumma&#39;s Nest Market starts today.
MUM'S THE WORD: A special two-day Christmas Mumma's Nest Market starts today. Max Fleet BUN141115MUM4

2 Christmas markets

A special Christmas Mumma's Nest Market is on tonight at the Civic Centre from 5.30-8.30pm.

Entry is $2.

The market, being held over two days for the first time, is also on tomorrow.

PENGUIN POWER: Penguins of Madagascar will screen at tonight&#39;s free community movie session.
PENGUIN POWER: Penguins of Madagascar will screen at tonight's free community movie session.

3 Free movie under the stars

Bring your blanket or chair and come down and enjoy a free screening of Penguins of Madagascar under the stars in Childers from 7pm tonight.

Pack a picnic or enjoy a barbecue meal, drinks and ice cream from 6pm.

The free event will be at Tramway Park, Crescent St, Childers.

SIGN UP: Learn sign language twice a week in Bundy.
SIGN UP: Learn sign language twice a week in Bundy. Emma Reid

4 Learn new language

Learn sign language at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, today.

Free classes run every Tuesdays or Fridays and are open to everyone.

For more information, phone 0468 855 449.

5 Bowls club trivia night

Bundaberg Bowls Club is holding a trivia night with cent sale, raffles, lucky door and supper tonight.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For bookings and information, call Joan on 4152 5279.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bunch of fives things to do whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Burnett producers want end to dairy crisis

FRUSTRATED FARMER: Robbie Radel is sick and tired of the dairy crisis that has now been going on for several months.

Farmers frustrated by low prices

Windy weekend coming up

READY TO RACE: Nippers at Neilson Park Beach in the Surf Lifesaving program.

Beach report with Craig Holden

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

Five things you need to know

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $419,000

A newly reduced price, exceptional value for the standard of home that is being presented. Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!