WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

1 Uncle Burnie memorial garden opening

The Uncle Burnie Johnson Memorial Garden at Kalkie State School will be opened in a ceremony today.

Uncle Burnie was passionate about managing the environment for future generations and touched the lives of many Kalkie students and staff.

A remarkable story teller, he shared an incredible amount of knowledge with students during regular visits to the school over many years.

The ceremony is at 2pm.

MUM'S THE WORD: A special two-day Christmas Mumma's Nest Market starts today. Max Fleet BUN141115MUM4

2 Christmas markets

A special Christmas Mumma's Nest Market is on tonight at the Civic Centre from 5.30-8.30pm.

Entry is $2.

The market, being held over two days for the first time, is also on tomorrow.

PENGUIN POWER: Penguins of Madagascar will screen at tonight's free community movie session.

3 Free movie under the stars

Bring your blanket or chair and come down and enjoy a free screening of Penguins of Madagascar under the stars in Childers from 7pm tonight.

Pack a picnic or enjoy a barbecue meal, drinks and ice cream from 6pm.

The free event will be at Tramway Park, Crescent St, Childers.

SIGN UP: Learn sign language twice a week in Bundy. Emma Reid

4 Learn new language

Learn sign language at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, today.

Free classes run every Tuesdays or Fridays and are open to everyone.

For more information, phone 0468 855 449.

5 Bowls club trivia night

Bundaberg Bowls Club is holding a trivia night with cent sale, raffles, lucky door and supper tonight.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For bookings and information, call Joan on 4152 5279.