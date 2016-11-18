28°
WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

Jay Fielding
| 18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.
DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

1 Evita on stage

Evita is on at the Playhouse Theatre tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm and then there will be only three more performances.

To book a seat before it's too late, click here.

EATING OUT: Helena McDonald, Mark Crawford and Amie Walters in the new C5Bistro which will be opening this Friday night.
EATING OUT: Helena McDonald, Mark Crawford and Amie Walters in the new C5Bistro which will be opening this Friday night.

2 Bistro opening

Tonight is opening night for a new business in Bargara.

C5 is the region's latest eatery and boasts a menu full of fresh local produce and funky modern decor.

It's beneath the Platinum Apartments on See St.

Check out the menu here or phone 0413 696 238 to book.

Girl in white having an idea with gray bubbles over her head.
Girl in white having an idea with gray bubbles over her head.

3 Trivia night

The Bargara Lioness Club trivia night and cent sale is on tonight for a 7.30pm start at the Bundaberg Bowls Club, Quay St.

Cost is $5 a person.

For table reservations, phone Denise 0417 636 590.

4 Double RiverFeast

Get your first of a double dose of Riverfeast this weekend.

Head down for tonight's fun with Gypsy Lane and come back on Sunday for the Summervibes Party with Derek F Smith.

SCHOOL PROM: Hardy Lamont and Cassidy Applit arriving at the Kepnock State High School Prom held at the Brothers Sports Club. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
SCHOOL PROM: Hardy Lamont and Cassidy Applit arriving at the Kepnock State High School Prom held at the Brothers Sports Club.

5 Formals continue

Students from Kepnock State High School and Rosedale State High School will celebrate their formals tonight.

Check out our photos from the red carpet from both events - and all of the other formals in the Bundaberg region - in a special liftout in Monday's NewsMail.

Post Your Ad Here!