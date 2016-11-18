WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

1 Evita on stage
Evita is on at the Playhouse Theatre tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm and then there will be only three more performances.
To book a seat before it's too late, click here.
2 Bistro opening
Tonight is opening night for a new business in Bargara.
C5 is the region's latest eatery and boasts a menu full of fresh local produce and funky modern decor.
It's beneath the Platinum Apartments on See St.
Check out the menu here or phone 0413 696 238 to book.
3 Trivia night
The Bargara Lioness Club trivia night and cent sale is on tonight for a 7.30pm start at the Bundaberg Bowls Club, Quay St.
Cost is $5 a person.
For table reservations, phone Denise 0417 636 590.
4 Double RiverFeast
Get your first of a double dose of Riverfeast this weekend.
Head down for tonight's fun with Gypsy Lane and come back on Sunday for the Summervibes Party with Derek F Smith.
5 Formals continue
Students from Kepnock State High School and Rosedale State High School will celebrate their formals tonight.
Check out our photos from the red carpet from both events - and all of the other formals in the Bundaberg region - in a special liftout in Monday's NewsMail.