WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

1 Evita on stage

Evita is on at the Playhouse Theatre tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm and then there will be only three more performances.

2 Bistro opening

Tonight is opening night for a new business in Bargara.

C5 is the region's latest eatery and boasts a menu full of fresh local produce and funky modern decor.

It's beneath the Platinum Apartments on See St.

3 Trivia night

The Bargara Lioness Club trivia night and cent sale is on tonight for a 7.30pm start at the Bundaberg Bowls Club, Quay St.

Cost is $5 a person.

For table reservations, phone Denise 0417 636 590.

4 Double RiverFeast

Get your first of a double dose of Riverfeast this weekend.

Head down for tonight's fun with Gypsy Lane and come back on Sunday for the Summervibes Party with Derek F Smith.

5 Formals continue

Students from Kepnock State High School and Rosedale State High School will celebrate their formals tonight.

Check out our photos from the red carpet from both events - and all of the other formals in the Bundaberg region - in a special liftout in Monday's NewsMail.