WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

Jay Fielding | 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.
MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

1 Big bout

Needing your UFC fix on the big screen?

Anthony Mundine will take on Danny Green tonight.

Round 1 starts at 6pm.

Catch the fight down at the Melbourne Hotel, Sugarland Tavern and the Moore Park Beach Tavern.

FAMILY FUN: There will be a bouncy castle at tonight's Moore Park Beach Markets.
FAMILY FUN: There will be a bouncy castle at tonight's Moore Park Beach Markets. Luke Simmonds

2 Friday markets

Wander in the cool evening air at the Moore Park Beach Markets tonight.

Live music, bouncy castle, rock climbing wall and plenty of stalls from 4-7pm next to the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club, 28 Club Ave.

Mikayla Haupt

3 Trivia night

The Make-A-Wish Trivia Night is being held tonight at the RSL, starting at 7pm sharp.

Raffles, cent sale and great prizes.

Tables of six; cost is $5 per person.

Phone 0427 666 702 to book a table.

TRY IT OUT: Give table tennis a go tonight.
TRY IT OUT: Give table tennis a go tonight. Mike Knott BUN051216TABLE6

4 Try table tennis

Want to dabble in some table tennis?

The Bundaberg Table Tennis free come-and-try night is on tonight from 7-9pm.

The session will be held at the Table Tennis Centre on Kendalls Rd.

5 Free playgroup

The Free Mobile Playgroup will be at Alexandra Park today from 9.30-11.30am.

It's open to children under five with everything from craft, to reading, music and more.

Just bring a hat and some morning tea.

The Playgroup Queensland Play Van will be there each Friday for the school term.

Burnett Heads reaching new Heights with developments

Burnett Heads reaching new Heights with developments

DEVELOPMENT at Burnett Heads is forging ahead, with 17 blocks of land in the new Turtle Heights Estate set to hit the market tomorrow.

UPDATE: Motorcyclists crash after u-turn

Motorbike crash near the corner of Rubyanna Rd and Strathdee Rd Burnett heads.

Two men seriously injured

Are our smaller dumps a waste?

BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility.

Public fears losing facilities

Paradise pipeline is just 'pipedream', says MP

HANDS OFF: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the community had fought hard to secure Paradise Dam and a new irrigation pipeline could jeopardise the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme.

Paradise Dam pipeline plan gets mixed reaction

Sweet name for new Bundy street

A NEW street named after a Bundaberg honey seller has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Selene Hall arrives at Monto Historical Society

MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday.

Selene Hall has been moved to Monto.

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

