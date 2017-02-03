WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

1 Big bout

Needing your UFC fix on the big screen?

Anthony Mundine will take on Danny Green tonight.

Round 1 starts at 6pm.

Catch the fight down at the Melbourne Hotel, Sugarland Tavern and the Moore Park Beach Tavern.

FAMILY FUN: There will be a bouncy castle at tonight's Moore Park Beach Markets. Luke Simmonds

2 Friday markets

Wander in the cool evening air at the Moore Park Beach Markets tonight.

Live music, bouncy castle, rock climbing wall and plenty of stalls from 4-7pm next to the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club, 28 Club Ave.

Mikayla Haupt

3 Trivia night

The Make-A-Wish Trivia Night is being held tonight at the RSL, starting at 7pm sharp.

Raffles, cent sale and great prizes.

Tables of six; cost is $5 per person.

Phone 0427 666 702 to book a table.

TRY IT OUT: Give table tennis a go tonight. Mike Knott BUN051216TABLE6

4 Try table tennis

Want to dabble in some table tennis?

The Bundaberg Table Tennis free come-and-try night is on tonight from 7-9pm.

The session will be held at the Table Tennis Centre on Kendalls Rd.

5 Free playgroup

The Free Mobile Playgroup will be at Alexandra Park today from 9.30-11.30am.

It's open to children under five with everything from craft, to reading, music and more.

Just bring a hat and some morning tea.

The Playgroup Queensland Play Van will be there each Friday for the school term.