WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

1 Big bout
Needing your UFC fix on the big screen?
Anthony Mundine will take on Danny Green tonight.
Round 1 starts at 6pm.
Catch the fight down at the Melbourne Hotel, Sugarland Tavern and the Moore Park Beach Tavern.
2 Friday markets
Wander in the cool evening air at the Moore Park Beach Markets tonight.
Live music, bouncy castle, rock climbing wall and plenty of stalls from 4-7pm next to the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club, 28 Club Ave.
3 Trivia night
The Make-A-Wish Trivia Night is being held tonight at the RSL, starting at 7pm sharp.
Raffles, cent sale and great prizes.
Tables of six; cost is $5 per person.
Phone 0427 666 702 to book a table.
4 Try table tennis
Want to dabble in some table tennis?
The Bundaberg Table Tennis free come-and-try night is on tonight from 7-9pm.
The session will be held at the Table Tennis Centre on Kendalls Rd.
5 Free playgroup
The Free Mobile Playgroup will be at Alexandra Park today from 9.30-11.30am.
It's open to children under five with everything from craft, to reading, music and more.
Just bring a hat and some morning tea.
The Playgroup Queensland Play Van will be there each Friday for the school term.