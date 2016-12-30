WHAT'S ON: Friday, December 30

1 Mon Repos milestone
A major milestone will be reached at Mon Repos tonight, when the 10,000th visitor this season takes a Turtle Encounter Tour.
Last year more than 30,000 people enjoyed the experience.
2 RiverFeast
With the year drawing to an end, celebrate the year that was 2016 and the start of a shiny new year at RiverFeast tonight with great food, drinks and music from Derek F Smith by the river.
The gates are open from 4-10pm.
3 Cool pool
Get out of the heat and go for a slip and a slide at Anzac Pool while the inflatable slides are in full force.
Open today from 11.30am-9pm.
Cost is $8.
For more information, phone 4151 5640.
4 Take a hike
Head out west and take in the sights at Mount Walsh National Park.
There is plenty to see and do, whether you fancy climbing the mountain for a 360-degree view or cooling off at Waterfall Creek.
What a great way to end 2016.
Mount Walsh is just south of Biggenden.
5 Go to the park
Take the children along to Boreham Park where they can ride on the mini BMX tracks or take a race around the monorail track.
The park in on Dunn Rd and is open seven days.