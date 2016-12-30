WHAT'S ON: Friday, December 30

MAJOR MILESTONE: The 10,000th person to take a Turtle Encounter Tour will be at Mon Repos tonight.

1 Mon Repos milestone

A major milestone will be reached at Mon Repos tonight, when the 10,000th visitor this season takes a Turtle Encounter Tour.

Last year more than 30,000 people enjoyed the experience.

2 RiverFeast

With the year drawing to an end, celebrate the year that was 2016 and the start of a shiny new year at RiverFeast tonight with great food, drinks and music from Derek F Smith by the river.

The gates are open from 4-10pm.

HOT WEATHER: Ella Tedford cools off. Mike Knott BUN140116WEATHER1

3 Cool pool

Get out of the heat and go for a slip and a slide at Anzac Pool while the inflatable slides are in full force.

Open today from 11.30am-9pm.

Cost is $8.

For more information, phone 4151 5640.

NATURAL BEAUTY: Mount Walsh National Park is stunning. Emma Reid

4 Take a hike

Head out west and take in the sights at Mount Walsh National Park.

There is plenty to see and do, whether you fancy climbing the mountain for a 360-degree view or cooling off at Waterfall Creek.

What a great way to end 2016.

Mount Walsh is just south of Biggenden.

FAMILY FUN: Head to Boreham Park and have fun on the monorail. Contributed

5 Go to the park

Take the children along to Boreham Park where they can ride on the mini BMX tracks or take a race around the monorail track.

The park in on Dunn Rd and is open seven days.