WHAT'S ON: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

1 It's Christmas!
It's Christmas Eve which means only one more sleep until the big jolly man in red arrives.
The NewsMail staff would like to wish readers a very merry Christmas.
We hope your day is filled with lots of joy and laughter.
2 Christmas lights
Pack the eggnog and mince pies, get into the Christmas spirit and spend the night before Christmas checking out all the Christmas light displays.
Click here for an interactive map pinpointing where you can find the most decorated houses.
3 Santa photos
Today is the last chance to get your kids photographed with Santa.
Photos are available at Hinkler Central from 9am-5pm or head to Sugarland between 10am and 5pm.
4 Pancake breakfast
Enjoy a kickstart to the weekend with Saturday morning pancakes, live music and browsing arts and crafts.
Head along to Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, from 9am today.
5 Gin Gin markets
Pick up some fresh fruit and vegetables, clothing, plants and much more at the Wild Scotchman Country Markets in Gin Gin today.
The community markets run from 8am to noon at 85 Mulgrave St.