WHAT'S ON: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

ONE DAY TO GO: Tomorrow is Christmas Day.

1 It's Christmas!

It's Christmas Eve which means only one more sleep until the big jolly man in red arrives.

The NewsMail staff would like to wish readers a very merry Christmas.

We hope your day is filled with lots of joy and laughter.

BRIGHT IDEA: Spend the night before Christmas checking out all the Christmas light displays Nev Madsen

2 Christmas lights

Pack the eggnog and mince pies, get into the Christmas spirit and spend the night before Christmas checking out all the Christmas light displays.

Click here for an interactive map pinpointing where you can find the most decorated houses.

BE SNAPPY: Today's the last day to get a Santa photograph in Bundy. Graham Broadhead

3 Santa photos

Today is the last chance to get your kids photographed with Santa.

Photos are available at Hinkler Central from 9am-5pm or head to Sugarland between 10am and 5pm.

BREAKFAST: Try the pancakes at Take the Plunge. DEB'sPHOTOGRAPHICS

4 Pancake breakfast

Enjoy a kickstart to the weekend with Saturday morning pancakes, live music and browsing arts and crafts.

Head along to Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, from 9am today.

FARM FRESH: Pick up some produce at today's Gin Gin markets. Rob Wright

5 Gin Gin markets

Pick up some fresh fruit and vegetables, clothing, plants and much more at the Wild Scotchman Country Markets in Gin Gin today.

The community markets run from 8am to noon at 85 Mulgrave St.