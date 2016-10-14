24°
What's in store now the Central Hotel has sold?

Crystal Jones
| 14th Oct 2016 12:29 PM
The Central Hotel Bundaberg.
The Central Hotel Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN280816CENTRAL4

BUNDABERG'S Central Hotel has now been sold.

The iconic pub on Targo St went on the market earlier in the year.

At the time, CBRE Hotels agent Glenn Price told the NewsMail he believed it could be in for a bit of a revamp.

"It will likely go to a pub operator who will bring it back to a more traditional pub style operation - with functions, nice lunches, a new dinner menu,” he said.

When the NewsMail asked its Facebook audience what they would do with it if they bought it, there were almost 100 replies.

Amber Leigh said she would like to take focus on live music.

"I'd take advantage of the outdoor set up and revamp the Central as a live music venue,” she said.

Jack Fruscalzo said if it was his, he would just give it a bit of a fix up and clean and then it would be "great”.

Frances Mcmaster Bury said she would "clean it up and turn it into a decent place to go again”.

Business at the Central will continue as normal.

