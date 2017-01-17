What's happening in Bundy today?

IF YOU are struggling to come up with something fun and interesting to do today, never fear!

Bundaberg has a range of events happening in the region.

Here is a list of five things to do today.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Dan Willersdorf and Eleanor Carey are two of the three co-founders of The Generator in Bundaberg's CBD. Eliza Goetze

1. Video tips

Keen to learn how to use video in your business? Head to the Generator, above Bundaberg Post Office, to learn from local guru Fisch Racy. Details at facebook.com/thegeneratorbundaberg.





2.Crafty business

Bundaberg Library School Holiday Crafts and Workshops are on again. A lego and robotics workshop will be held today from 10am to 11am. Bookings are essential, phone 4130 4140.

Trolls characters are visiting Sugarland. DreamWorks Animation

Poppy and Branch from the DreamWorks movie Trolls are coming to Sugarland Shoppingtown for a free stage show. The shows start at 11am and 1pm outside of Woolworths.





4. Shopping centre circus

Run away from holiday boredom and join the circus today at Hinkler Central. The Carnival Immersive Zone is on today from 11am to 2pm outside of Kmart. The carnival provides hours of family fun with a collection of circus-type activities and acts.







5. Workshops for kids

Take advantage of the air-con and activities to keep the kids busy at Take the Plunge Cafe.

The cafe is holding a two-holiday workshop for the kids today at 9.30am and 11.30am for $10.

From craftwork to drumming and cupcake decoration workshops, there's something for everyone.