What's happening in Bundaberg today?

Join in and make stars as part of the One Million Stars project to end violence in the world

DO YOU need something to do today?

Here is a list of five things happening around the Bundaberg region.



1. Craft workshops

If the kids are bored, take them down to Take the Plunge Cafe, Electra St, for some school holiday craft fun.

Workshops are held twice a day at 9.30am and 11.30am and include morning tea.



2. Yoga for mums and bubs

Mum & Bubs Yogalates will be held today upstairs at the Target Arcade.

Head along from 10.45am. Bookings essential and sessions cost $15. Contact 0418 877 054.

Yoga for Mums and Bubs.

3. Try it out

Pee Rhee Bundaberg are holding a come and try day today.

The group specialise in martial art for children aged three to six years.

Head along to 2/16 Electra St from 4pm.





4. Movie time

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre has a large range of great movies on offer during the summer school holiday break. All tickets are $8 each.

Today you can catch Rogue One - A Star Wars Story and Moana.

The characters Moana and Maui from the movie Moana. Supplied by Disney. Disney





5. Weaving project

2017 sees Bundaberg Regional Galleries become part of the One Million Stars to End Violence Project.

Along with Bundaberg's Spinners and Weavers they will run weaving activities each day. Help them reach their goal of weaving 10,000 eight pointed stars. Head along from 10am to 5pm at BRAG Gallery







