What's happening at Red Collar Rescue

FOLLOWING our recent AGM it's time to offer some public hugs and massive thanks.

Firstly, Nerida Hepple, our outgoing president and foster co-ordinator, we send the biggest paws up and our eternal, never-ending love.

The foster furries and their carers salute you, every event you've managed was the better for your contribution and the committee members you've led worked all the better for your ever-present kindness and unflinching passion.

You've been one of the main players for years and have seen RCR grow from a gangly confused pup to the wagging stable confident dog we've become.

Secondly to Alison Esposito, one of our previous members of the committee, who we thank for her endless smiles and boundless energy.

We do hope that you will both continue to be part of the RCR family when you can and please know that we will dearly miss you both.

Thirdly we would like to announce the 2017 committee including: Russell Banks, Sharyn Banks, Lisa Marriott, Chris Farnham, Tracey Amos, Karen Reeves and Ruby Berg.

We happily welcome Ruby Berg, who's all-paws in the water bucket taking on secretary role straight up.

You're a legend, and so brave and possibly crazy.

And finally, with a flourish of squeaky toys all round, we welcome Tracey Amosas the 2017 RCR president.

We know you'll guide us forward and keep us focused (and dazzle us with another Family Fun Day triumph with the organisational skills we all rely on).

Lastly and not least, we send a massive thanks to the committee members who have continued on from last year to hence accepting the challenge of making 2017 another amazing year for RCR.

So here's to 2017 - and to the people and canines from our management committee, to treasured volunteers, and to all our supporters everywhere, let's make it a great one.

Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks. Warren Lynam

What's coming up for Red Collar Rescue in 2017:

With more than 40 dogs rescued already for 2017 we are looking at a huge year in animal rescue.

To maintain these numbers our sponsors and fundraising ventures are of utmost importance to us.

The date has been set for our biggest fundraiser of the year being the Red Collar Rescue Family Fun Day proudly sponsored by our local Shine Lawyers Branch, April 22 is the day with a brand new venue.

Bundaberg West State School have generously allowed us to use their grounds this year.

Another two very important company sponsors that need to be mentioned are JRZ Homes and Bundaberg Broadcasters.

Both Jessie and his team and Trish and hers are always quick to jump on the sponsorship bandwagon at all of our events big or small and this support in invaluable to us.

Our second big event in the second half of the year is Rock For Red Collar, stay tuned for details on this event as it is sure to be a great night out.

With so many dogs coming in at the moment, our priority is in the rehabilitation and training process in order to get the dogs rehomed.

Foster carers play such a huge role in the process of rehoming dogs, and in a perfect world all of our dogs would be in foster care.

Unfortunately as we all know this world isn't perfect - hence the need for an organisation like ours - and we have at any given time up to 40 dogs accommodated in pens.

This situation is never the best for any dog and this year our focus is on getting them out as much as possible.

Karen, our devoted volunteers co-ordinator, has had a genius idea and is hosting beach days for our shelter dogs.

She has a great team of volunteers who meet with her on a regular basis and take several dogs for a day out at the beach.

The beach days are becoming very popular and our team of volunteers is growing allowing more dogs to get out and about.

If people would like to join in on the beach days or volunteer in any capacity please feel free to contact us via our Facebook page.

Another fantastic opportunity that we have been offered this year is from the organisers of Parkrun Bundaberg which commences next Saturday, February 11.

Every Saturday, a Red Collar Rescue dog will be chosen to be the Parkrun mascot for the day and will walk with the crowd through the course.

This opportunity not only gives our organisation and the dog publicity, but it gives them a day out to have fun and just feel loved.

For more information, head to http://redcollarrescue.org.