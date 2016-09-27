What was this driver thinking?

POLICE have slammed the actions of a driver who was clocked speeding at more than 80kmh above the speed limit.

On Saturday afternoon a 64-year-old Delan man was detected allegedly travelling at 183kmh in a 100kmh zone along the Bruce Hwy at Wallaville.

The driver was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice for $1137 and also faces a six-month suspended licence and loss of eight demerit points if convicted.

The 1988 Mercedes was intercepted around 2.25pm and Gin Gin police officer-in-charge Sergeant Tim Marrinan said any driver travelling at that speed was "bloody stupid".

"It's a crazy speed, it's uncalled for, it's not needed, it's dangerous," he said.

"What happens if they have a tyre blow out at 183kmh or something in the car fails or something in the car distracts the driver and they lose control? There's so many things can go wrong at that speed."

Sgt Marrinan said the driver not only risked their own life but the lives of every other road user.

With an increased amount of traffic on the road during the school holidays Sgt Marrinan reminded all drivers to think about their behaviour and remember the fatal five - speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue and driving while distracted.