What to expect at ship wreck

DIVE SITE: Julian Negri from Bundaberg Aqua Scuba is excited about the future of diving in the region with the HMAS Tobruk to be scuttled off the Elliott Heads coast.

THE next two years can't come fast enough for scuba instructor Julian Negri as work to sink ex-HMAS Tobruk begins.

Mr Negri has been diving for more than 35 years and owns Bundaberg Aqua Scuba.

He said the dive wreck would be world class and encouraged those wanting to learn scuba to get in and give it a go.

The scuba shop owner said the ship was 34m in height and about 147m long and once sunk there would be a variety of decks and levels for divers to explore.

The flat-bottomed ship will be sunk with the aim of it coming to rest as upright as possible.

"This ship has the capability to open up at the front for tanks with a flat hull for tanks to come and go," he said.

"So if they sink it just right it should be able to just sit there."

Mr Negri said the ship would be sunk towards the end of 2018 and fish would be attracted to it straight away.

"It's amazing when you get a good structure sitting on the bottom," he said.

"The little fish just find it and the bigger fish start hanging around to feed on them.

"It starts its own ecosystem and algae will start to grow before the coral growth, which will take a few years to build up."

Mr Negri said there should be enough natural light to see the wreck when diving and from the surface looking down you will be able to see parts of the top of the vessel.

The drawcard for divers will be seeing the entire naval ship intact, he said.

For beginners, Mr Negri said a four-day dive course would have them in the water.

Although the final resting place had not yet been precisely pinpointed, Mr Negri said it would sit on sand.

"They will pick a site with as little impact to marine life as possible, so nothing living on the bottom," he said.

Mr Negri said there was a mix of locals and tourists, including people from overseas, who dived off the coast of Bundaberg now.

"It will be an exciting two years ahead and many more after that."