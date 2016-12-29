What the new smoke alarm rules will cost you

FIERCE BLAZE: Many homes across the region have been destroyed by fire.

"THE main purpose of this is to get people out before the fire takes hold and it's too late,” Bundaberg Fireman Andrew Smith said.

From January 1 new laws regarding the installation of photoelectric smoke alarms in all Queensland homes will come into effect.

With more than 10 house fires in Bundaberg throughout 2016 alone, local firefighters say they're pleased to see the legislation roll out.

"It's something we have promoted for a while now, because it sets a better standard for fire safety, no matter what room you are in you'll hear the alarms,” Mr Smith said.

While the hard-wiring price of alarms hasn't sky-rocketed, Mr Smith said the hard-wired photoelectric alarms would need to be installed by an electrician.

"It comes into more of a building and safety standard because we can't inspect private residencies,” Mr Smith said.

Bundaberg electrician Matt Farrell from Matt Farrell Electrical said it would cost about $200 per alarm.

"It's not that much of a difference in the price per alarm, it's more so because you need more of them,” Mr Farrell said.

"Where you used to only need two or three, now you need up to six, it's double what it used to be.

"For a four bedroom home, it will cost about $1000 to $1500 just to get the bedrooms and the connecting hallways.”

The shift to the interconnected photoelectric smoke alarms was heavily promoted after the tragic Slacks Creek fire in Logan claimed 11 lives.

"From the first of January, 2017 the legislation will apply to all new homes, if you are replacing existing smoke alarms and renovating,” Mr Smith said.

"If you are leasing or selling your home they must also have the photoelectric smoke alarms that are hard-wired into the the house or fitted with a non-removable 10-year battery by January 1, 2017.

"The alarms must be in each bedroom, common room, hallway and on every story in the house.”

According to QFES the hard-wired smoke alarm is connected to the home's 240v mains power supply and has a battery back-up, should there be a power outage.

While the legislation is rolling out over the next 10 years, all private homes and townhouses are required to have photoelectric smoke alarms installed by 2027.

For more information on photoelectric alarms and installation guidelines, go to http://bit.ly/2iajQti.