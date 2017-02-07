What do you think should go here?

33°
Crystal Jones
7th Feb 2017
The section of land at Bargara.
The section of land at Bargara.

BUNDABERG Regional Council Division 5 Greg Barnes is seeking public opinion on a vacant plot of land at the top of Rifle Range Rd.

The land measures close to two hectares and Mr Barnes believes consulting with people first will give any potential developers a heads-up on what the community most wants and needs.

"The land is privately owned, but was approved many years ago by the former Burnett Shire Council for a shopping centre including a supermarket and ancillary shops,” Mr Barnes said.

"Actually it was approved at the same meeting that the Bargara Central site received its approvals.”

So far, he said it seemed many people were calling for a service station.

Mr Barnes said his call-out for feedback wasn't council-based and wasn't an official survey, but was something he was doing himself to help give locals a voice.

"I believe that there are now fresh thoughts about the type of retail mixes that may be available from this strategically located property and I'm keen to receive ideas from the community as to what they would like to see available in that area,” he said on his Facebook page.

"I've already received comments in favour of a service station, small convenience store, a bakery and a hairdresser but I'm sure that residents in south Bargara, Innes Park North, Innes Park and Coral Cove in particular will have their own ideas.”

Mr Barnes, who said the block has commercial zoning, said it was also helpful for potential developers to know what was needed.

"This has been an informal process started by myself to gauge what type of services the community would like to see on that parcel of land,” he said.

"Ultimately, it will be driven by a developer's commercial decision however I am aware that a potential buyer is extremely interested in what options are likely to result in community support and patronage.”

Mr Barnes said the coastal section of the region was going from strength to strength.

"Growth on the coast is growing consistently and there is tangible confidence from various investors including those from overseas,” he said.

"The location of this parcel of land will be enhanced once the Hughes Rd extension of the North-South Distributor Rd is completed.”

