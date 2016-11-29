30°
Lifestyle

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Georja Ryan
| 29th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas. Jupiterimages

THEY'RE always the most easy-going when it comes to gifts, yet that seems to make them the hardest candidates to buy for.

So we've pulled together seven things Dad might like for Christmas this year that isn't another pair of socks, jocks or aftershave.

1. Tools: If he seems to spend half his life out in the shed building, fixing, creating who knows what, then it's probably a safe bet tools will be well used. But remember he's an expert with this stuff, so work out which brands he likes and don't just pick the cheap, dodgy option.

2. Sports merchandise: Because every dad has a favourite sporting team and wearing a State of Origin jersey, or the colours of his 'family' makes him feel pretty special.

3. Food and alcohol: They're two things your dad probably enjoys, so why not create a hamper with his favourite goodies? Or better yet, a dinner voucher to his favourite restaurant where he can have his favourite food and drink.

4. Tickets: Tickets to anything really. Favourite band, theatre show, sporting match - tickets are always a fun idea and well-received.

5. Outdoorsy things: As many a dad has told us, too many fishing rods is still never enough. If he's the outdoorsy-type, what about fishing gear, something for the boat or a tent?

6. Your company: Believe it or not, dads normally only want one thing at Christmas time - the family all together in one place.

7. A year of unlimited news with a FREE tablet: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day! This Christmas, we're offering a crazy deal with our 12-month unlimited digital news subscription including a free weekend paper delivered, unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW), the Washington Post and - get this - a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet! This offer will only work as a gift if Dad lives at the same address as the person buying it, but even if you wanted to keep the news subscription and give away the tablet that's a cracker of a gift! Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more.

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.

GIVE Dad something he really wants for Christmas.

