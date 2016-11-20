29°
News

What businesses need to know before Christmas

Jim Alouat
| 20th Nov 2016 2:33 PM
FESTIVE BOOST: Local businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of increased foot traffic over the Christmas period.
FESTIVE BOOST: Local businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of increased foot traffic over the Christmas period. Max Fleet BUN021211PAG19

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG small businesses are bracing for a bumper Christmas period while keeping a hopeful eye on the future.

As we head into the busiest time of year, especially for the retail and hospitality industries, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan says the time is ripe for small businesses to convert new customers into long-term, loyal ones.

"I think generally Christmas trading is great for register and tills [however] it can be a little stressful for business owners and their staff,” he said.

"It's important to look at this period to serve as many customers as possible with the view of keeping them in the long term.

"So keep those promotional and customer service levels up while the foot traffic is up.”

Mr Morgan said small businesses were cautiously optimistic about next year as prospective developments in Bundaberg offered confidence and tourism numbers continued to grow.

"People like to see construction and our local government spending money on infrastructure,” Mr Morgan said.

But Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says overall, a Queensland summer of content is far from certain, as weak employment and slow wages growth fed negative perceptions.

The latest Suncorp CCIQ Pulse Survey of Business Conditions for the September quarter, released a fortnight ago, indicates confidence in the state and national economies remains on a downward trend.

CCIQ hopes that will pick up in December as its recent forecast for Christmas retail sales topped $9 billion for the first time and expected growth of just under 4%.

"Data released across the past month has provided further indication that momentum is continuing to build in the Queensland economy, following relatively weak performance across the past two years,” CCIQ director of advocacy Nick Behrens said.

This has improved considerably from the low point of 0.9% recorded in April this year and is now growing at a larger rate than the national average for the first time since November 2013.

"Despite this, the sector continues to perform well below the 10-year average of 4.3%,” Mr Behrens said.

"However, there is enough evidence to suggest that retail and hospitality businesses should experience a solid performance across the vital Christmas trade period.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  business; cciq; christmas sales trading;

What businesses need to know before Christmas

What businesses need to know before Christmas

BUNDABERG small businesses are bracing for a bumper Christmas period while keeping a hopeful eye on the future.

FORMALS 2016: Every Bundy school in one place

Aleisha Thomas and Jared Everett Isis District State High School formal

Every Bundaberg prom photo in one place.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

Six things not to do on Schoolies Week

GOOD ADVICE: Fisher Dore lawyer Rian Dwyer.

Top tips for a great Schoolies Week.

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood and praised Duchess Catherine as an "amazing mother and fantastic wife".

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!