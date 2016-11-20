What businesses need to know before Christmas

FESTIVE BOOST: Local businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of increased foot traffic over the Christmas period.

BUNDABERG small businesses are bracing for a bumper Christmas period while keeping a hopeful eye on the future.

As we head into the busiest time of year, especially for the retail and hospitality industries, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan says the time is ripe for small businesses to convert new customers into long-term, loyal ones.

"I think generally Christmas trading is great for register and tills [however] it can be a little stressful for business owners and their staff,” he said.

"It's important to look at this period to serve as many customers as possible with the view of keeping them in the long term.

"So keep those promotional and customer service levels up while the foot traffic is up.”

Mr Morgan said small businesses were cautiously optimistic about next year as prospective developments in Bundaberg offered confidence and tourism numbers continued to grow.

"People like to see construction and our local government spending money on infrastructure,” Mr Morgan said.

But Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says overall, a Queensland summer of content is far from certain, as weak employment and slow wages growth fed negative perceptions.

The latest Suncorp CCIQ Pulse Survey of Business Conditions for the September quarter, released a fortnight ago, indicates confidence in the state and national economies remains on a downward trend.

CCIQ hopes that will pick up in December as its recent forecast for Christmas retail sales topped $9 billion for the first time and expected growth of just under 4%.

"Data released across the past month has provided further indication that momentum is continuing to build in the Queensland economy, following relatively weak performance across the past two years,” CCIQ director of advocacy Nick Behrens said.

This has improved considerably from the low point of 0.9% recorded in April this year and is now growing at a larger rate than the national average for the first time since November 2013.

"Despite this, the sector continues to perform well below the 10-year average of 4.3%,” Mr Behrens said.

"However, there is enough evidence to suggest that retail and hospitality businesses should experience a solid performance across the vital Christmas trade period.”