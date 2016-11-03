What Bundaberg can expect from the weather this summer

A WARM summer, a greater chance of tropical cyclones compared to last year and a good chance of at least 200mm of rain by January's end are just some of the weather predictions for Bundaberg.

While the Bureau of Meteorology is yet to release it's climate outlook for February, BOM senior climate liaison officer Jeff Sabburg said its predictions for November, December and January revealed the region, like most of the state, was set to see the temperature start to rise.

"There's a chance of being above average for both maximum and minimum temperatures for large parts of the state, in other words, warm days and nights,” he said.

"There's average rainfall over most of the state except there's a chance of being dryer conditions for the South East Coast and Central forecast regions.”

In Bundaberg, the median rainfall for the three months is 325mm.

"There's an equal likelihood of being above or below the median for Bundaberg,” Dr Sabburg said.

However BOM is predicting the likelihood of some significant rainfalls and warmer temperatures.

"And there's a 74% chance of receiving at least 200mm for that three months for Bundaberg,” Dr Sabburg said.

"Temperatures for Bundaberg, the median maximum temperature for November to January is 30.1°C and the minimum is 20.3°C so it's likely to be above both those median values... on average across the whole three-month period.”

While the bureau remains on a La Nina watch, usually associated with wetter and cooler conditions, and a weak La Nina is close, the bureau modelling is now moving away from that.

"The consensus is we are moving away from even getting a weak one. We're in neutral conditions and we're going to continue in neutral conditions is the most likely outcome,” Dr Sabburg said.

Other observations included in BOM's climate outlook include a later start to the bush fire season and high soil moisture across the state.

"That (high soil moisture) does tend to lead to more flash flooding,” Dr Sabburg said.

"We've also go an increased fuel load... meaning probably a later start to the bush fire season and a later finish.”

"And with our tropical cyclone outlook that came out last month... tropical cyclones are a risk every year but we're not expecting as quiet a cyclone season as last year.”