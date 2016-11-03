29°
News

What Bundaberg can expect from the weather this summer

Carolyn Archer
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
WEATHER: Rain clouds build up over Bundaberg. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail
WEATHER: Rain clouds build up over Bundaberg. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail Scottie Simmonds BUN220113RAN1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARM summer, a greater chance of tropical cyclones compared to last year and a good chance of at least 200mm of rain by January's end are just some of the weather predictions for Bundaberg.

While the Bureau of Meteorology is yet to release it's climate outlook for February, BOM senior climate liaison officer Jeff Sabburg said its predictions for November, December and January revealed the region, like most of the state, was set to see the temperature start to rise.

"There's a chance of being above average for both maximum and minimum temperatures for large parts of the state, in other words, warm days and nights,” he said.

"There's average rainfall over most of the state except there's a chance of being dryer conditions for the South East Coast and Central forecast regions.”

In Bundaberg, the median rainfall for the three months is 325mm.

"There's an equal likelihood of being above or below the median for Bundaberg,” Dr Sabburg said.

However BOM is predicting the likelihood of some significant rainfalls and warmer temperatures.

"And there's a 74% chance of receiving at least 200mm for that three months for Bundaberg,” Dr Sabburg said.

"Temperatures for Bundaberg, the median maximum temperature for November to January is 30.1°C and the minimum is 20.3°C so it's likely to be above both those median values... on average across the whole three-month period.”

While the bureau remains on a La Nina watch, usually associated with wetter and cooler conditions, and a weak La Nina is close, the bureau modelling is now moving away from that.

"The consensus is we are moving away from even getting a weak one. We're in neutral conditions and we're going to continue in neutral conditions is the most likely outcome,” Dr Sabburg said.

Other observations included in BOM's climate outlook include a later start to the bush fire season and high soil moisture across the state.

"That (high soil moisture) does tend to lead to more flash flooding,” Dr Sabburg said.

"We've also go an increased fuel load... meaning probably a later start to the bush fire season and a later finish.”

"And with our tropical cyclone outlook that came out last month... tropical cyclones are a risk every year but we're not expecting as quiet a cyclone season as last year.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Man hit by car at Hinkler Central

Man hit by car at Hinkler Central

A PEDESTRIAN has been hit by a car at Hinkler Central.

What Bundaberg can expect from the weather this summer

WEATHER: Rain clouds build up over Bundaberg. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

Temps are set to rise across the state

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

BACK HOME: Ken Spain is nearing the end of repair work to his North Bundaberg house, which was seriously damaged in the 2013 flood. Ken and son Caleb (right) working on the property in 2014.

Items lost but love for street remains

Leanne Donaldson MP forced to repay overdue council rates

Queensland MP Leanne Donaldson, swears in as the new Minister Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries at Government House in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Three-year-old debt comes back to haunt Donaldson

Local Partners

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

KEN Spain was working away when almost 1m of water tore through his Wilmot St home in North Bundaberg in January 2013.

Early learning key to success

EDUCATION: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.

Collaboration brings expert to region

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

HARRY Styles has made a terminally ill girl's dream come true by agreeing to record a video message for her.

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

EXECUTIVE HOME WITH POOL AND SHED!

1 Charlotte Court, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in the ever popular Paddington Grove Estate located halfway between town and coast, this immaculate home has features to keep everyone in the home happy...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

5 ACRES CLOSE TO POPULAR BUCCA CROSSING

Lot 38 Bucca Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 0 0 $89,500

GREAT OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! With a private access driveway this 5 acre allotment is perfect for building your new home. The lot is lightly timbered with some...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!